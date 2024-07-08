News
UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-08 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security
Report by Edmond Sassine English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
On August 11, 2006, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 1701, effectively ending the July War that erupted on July 12, 2006, and ceased hostilities by August 14, 2006.
The resolution imposed crucial measures and mandated an immediate cessation of hostilities, requiring Hezbollah to halt all attacks and Israel to cease all offensive military operations.
Resolution 1701 also called for a significant increase in the size and mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), expanding it to 15,000 troops. This deployment was contingent upon the cessation of hostilities and included an additional 15,000 Lebanese soldiers in southern Lebanon.
Simultaneously, Israel was required to withdraw its forces in parallel with these deployments.
Internationally, the resolution emphasized the importance of respecting Lebanon's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political independence.
It outlined measures to ensure compliance, including the full respect of the Blue Line border between Lebanon and Israel and the establishment of a zone free from armed personnel and weapons between the Blue Line and the Litani River, with exceptions made only for Lebanese military and UNIFIL forces.
Resolution 1701 further mandated the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon and prohibited the sale or supply of weapons to Lebanon without the consent of the Lebanese government. Israel was also required to provide the UN with maps detailing the locations of remaining landmines in Lebanon.
The resolution entrusted the Secretary-General of the United Nations with proposing recommendations for disarming armed groups in Lebanon and delineating international borders, including addressing the issue of the Shebaa Farms. These proposals were to be submitted to the Security Council within 30 days.
