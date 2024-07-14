Impact of the Mawasi Massacre on Israeli-Hamas Hostage Exchange Negotiations

A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



The Mawasi massacre, carried out by the Israeli army under the pretext of attempting to assassinate one of Hamas leaders Mohammed Deif, directly impacted the hostage exchange negotiations. Contrary to the Israeli leadership's expectations, who planned and executed the operation to pressure Hamas into speeding up the deal, it resulted in freezing the negotiations, at least for this week.



Israeli officials announced the cancellation of the negotiating delegation's planned trip to Qatar and Cairo this week, where they were to discuss the terms related to the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah crossing.



Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the repercussions of the attempt to target Deif within the security cabinet before revealing his stance on the deal in a press conference, a stance that security and political officials had long warned against.



Contrary to Netanyahu's claim that he is committed to President Joe Biden's proposal, he affirmed the continued deployment of the Israeli army at the border areas and the resumption of the conflict upon completing the deal. This contradicts Netanyahu's previous agreement to withdraw the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip in the second phase of the deal.



Netanyahu's position escalated protests against him, with accusations that he is manipulating his stance to avoid executing the deal and maintain his government coalition. Despite Netanyahu's announcement that he does not know Deif's fate, Israelis considered the Mawasi operation to have achieved its goal. They insist that, even if it temporarily froze the negotiations, it significantly pressured Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and the military leadership of Hamas to proceed with the deal.



On the ground, the Israeli army continued to intensify its combat operations across various areas of Gaza at an escalating pace, maintaining assassination policies as a pressure tool on Hamas. Meanwhile, the northern front remained tense with continued sirens sounding in various towns.



In preparation for the scenario of being drawn into a wide-scale war in this area, special drills began on Sunday, simulating scenarios of attacks with missiles and drones that could cripple the power grid, plunging Israel into darkness for several days and disrupting the operations of various entities during the war, particularly the military defense units.