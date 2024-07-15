Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In a series of events that have shifted the political landscape, President Joe Biden's performance in a recent debate, marked by verbal stumbles on the international stage, and an assassination attempt on his rival, Donald Trump, have created a buzz that could find its way into history.



These incidents have seemingly paved the way for Trump's potential return to the White House, as various polls indicate a lead for Trump over Biden.



As these numbers suggest a possible second term for Trump, how is the world preparing for this potential outcome?



The American newspaper Politico and the German daily Die Welt conducted assessments to gauge global readiness for Trump's return.



Fifty diplomats and strategic experts from NATO countries and other regions shared their insights.



Despite a previously strained relationship with Trump, NATO allies now feel more confident in their ability to engage with him.



The plan to deal with Trump includes direct communication with Trump and his advisors, and addressing his complaints about insufficient European defense spending and the substantial American funding for the war in Ukraine.



According to the plan, NATO is also considering diplomatic and legal measures to safeguard the alliance's priorities against possible manipulation by the Trump administration.



While Politico and Die Welt focused on these aspects, Reuters reported that US allies are taking steps to protect their interests in the event of Trump's return to power, with some already initiating direct contact with him.



Notably, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently called Trump, and he has also met with Hungary's Prime Minister and Poland's President.



The New York Times explored Iran's preparations for a potential Trump comeback. The newspaper noted that a significant concern for Iranian voters is identifying the candidate best suited to handle Trump.



The Iranian Foreign Ministry has reportedly established an informal working group to prepare for Trump's return given his role in dismantling the previous nuclear deal between Washington and Tehran.



His term witnessed more sanctions on Iran, and the assassination of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.