Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread

Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



A surge of symptoms, including severe coughing, fatigue, sore throat, shortness of breath, headaches, and body aches, has been reported by many Lebanese recently.



While they resemble COVID-19 symptoms, the Health Ministry clarifies that not all cases are COVID-19 related. Various respiratory viruses could be causing these symptoms, according to health officials.



The Ministry confirms that COVID-19 cases remain low, with hospitals across Lebanon occupying only 20 beds for COVID-19 patients. This coincides with the emergence of a new variant known as FLiRTLB1, first identified in the United States through wastewater surveillance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



FLiRTLB1 is a derivative of the Omicron variant and has also been detected in other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom. This variant exhibits properties that make it more transmissible and potentially capable of evading acquired immunity from vaccines or prior COVID-19 infections.



Approximately 17.5% of new COVID-19 cases in the United States are attributed to this variant.



In response to the variant's detection in Lebanon, health authorities are ramping up laboratory testing capabilities. The Health Ministry, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), is acquiring additional testing tools to expand its surveillance and monitor a larger array of viruses.



As precautionary measures, adherence to preventive measures against respiratory viruses is crucial, such as maintaining proper cough etiquette, avoiding close contact if experiencing symptoms and practicing good hygiene.



These measures aim to mitigate the impact of potential outbreaks during the summer season and gatherings.