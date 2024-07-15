News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-15 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread
Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
A surge of symptoms, including severe coughing, fatigue, sore throat, shortness of breath, headaches, and body aches, has been reported by many Lebanese recently.
While they resemble COVID-19 symptoms, the Health Ministry clarifies that not all cases are COVID-19 related. Various respiratory viruses could be causing these symptoms, according to health officials.
The Ministry confirms that COVID-19 cases remain low, with hospitals across Lebanon occupying only 20 beds for COVID-19 patients. This coincides with the emergence of a new variant known as FLiRTLB1, first identified in the United States through wastewater surveillance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
FLiRTLB1 is a derivative of the Omicron variant and has also been detected in other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom. This variant exhibits properties that make it more transmissible and potentially capable of evading acquired immunity from vaccines or prior COVID-19 infections.
Approximately 17.5% of new COVID-19 cases in the United States are attributed to this variant.
In response to the variant's detection in Lebanon, health authorities are ramping up laboratory testing capabilities. The Health Ministry, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), is acquiring additional testing tools to expand its surveillance and monitor a larger array of viruses.
As precautionary measures, adherence to preventive measures against respiratory viruses is crucial, such as maintaining proper cough etiquette, avoiding close contact if experiencing symptoms and practicing good hygiene.
These measures aim to mitigate the impact of potential outbreaks during the summer season and gatherings.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Health
Alert
Lebanon
FLiRTLB1
Variant
Symptoms
Spread
COVID
Next
Attempted Trump assassination: Safety concerns heightened as FBI investigates shooter's motives
Impact of the Mawasi Massacre on Israeli-Hamas Hostage Exchange Negotiations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-28
Israeli Military on High Alert for Potential War with Lebanon Amid Diplomatic Efforts
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-28
Israeli Military on High Alert for Potential War with Lebanon Amid Diplomatic Efforts
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-26
Lebanon’s Health Ministry ramps up war readiness since start of southern clashes: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-26
Lebanon’s Health Ministry ramps up war readiness since start of southern clashes: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-26
UN aid chief says spread of Mideast war to Lebanon 'potentially apocalyptic'
Lebanon News
2024-06-26
UN aid chief says spread of Mideast war to Lebanon 'potentially apocalyptic'
0
Middle East News
2024-06-26
Erdogan accuses West of backing Israeli 'plans to spread war' to Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-06-26
Erdogan accuses West of backing Israeli 'plans to spread war' to Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel on high alert after Al-Mawasi operation as Netanyahu exploits Trump's assassination attempt in political maneuvering
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel on high alert after Al-Mawasi operation as Netanyahu exploits Trump's assassination attempt in political maneuvering
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump's resurgence: How is the world preparing for a possible second term?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Trump's resurgence: How is the world preparing for a possible second term?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Attempted Trump assassination: Safety concerns heightened as FBI investigates shooter's motives
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Attempted Trump assassination: Safety concerns heightened as FBI investigates shooter's motives
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-06
Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections
Middle East News
2024-07-06
Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-02
Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr
Lebanon News
2024-04-02
Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr
0
World News
2024-05-22
Gunmen kill 40 in attack in north-central Nigeria
World News
2024-05-22
Gunmen kill 40 in attack in north-central Nigeria
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
WHO: Destruction of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital rips heart out of health system
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02
WHO: Destruction of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital rips heart out of health system
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
12:09
Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him
Middle East News
12:09
Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him
2
Lebanon News
07:00
Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead
Lebanon News
07:00
Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead
3
Lebanon News
04:33
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani
Lebanon News
04:33
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani
4
Lebanon News
05:26
Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste
Lebanon News
05:26
Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste
5
Lebanon News
10:30
Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member: Prosecutor
Lebanon News
10:30
Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member: Prosecutor
6
Lebanon News
10:44
Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border after recent fatal strikes
Lebanon News
10:44
Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border after recent fatal strikes
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26
Israeli Army Chief: Hamas trying to hide results of strike on Deif
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26
Israeli Army Chief: Hamas trying to hide results of strike on Deif
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More