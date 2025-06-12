US embassy in Jerusalem restricts staff movements

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem announced Thursday it was restricting staff movements, after President Donald Trump said U.S. personnel were being moved from the potentially "dangerous" Middle East.



"Due to the increased regional tensions, U.S. government employees and their family members are restricted from travel outside the greater Tel Aviv (area)... Jerusalem and Be'er Sheva areas until further notice," the embassy said in a statement.



Traveling between those locations, to Tel Aviv's airport, or down the highway through the West Bank to the Jordanian border would be permitted.



AFP