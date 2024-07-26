News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu's conditions: Israel and Hamas struggle to overcome deadlock in ongoing negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-26 | 13:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Netanyahu's conditions: Israel and Hamas struggle to overcome deadlock in ongoing negotiations
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Insiders involved in the ongoing negotiations for a prisoner exchange and ceasefire anticipate slow progress due to Hamas' rejection of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conditions.
The key points of contention include Netanyahu's insistence on maintaining Israeli military control over the Philadelphi Route and Hamas' demand for unrestricted movement to the north, which Netanyahu insists should involve a special mechanism with Israeli oversight.
On Friday, the negotiating team and heads of security agencies held extensive meetings to refine the revised proposal based on Netanyahu's new conditions. This proposal will be forwarded to intermediaries and then to Hamas.
Netanyahu's office has declined to disclose details of the understandings reached with President Biden, which prompted Biden to announce an imminent deal. The office stated that what will be presented to the intermediaries has been approved by Biden.
An Israeli official familiar with the negotiation process hinted that the anticipated talks, scheduled for next week, might result in a trilateral summit involving Israel, the United States, and Qatar, to be held in a European capital.
Despite efforts to hold the meeting in Qatar, security officials have urged Netanyahu to show flexibility and compromise.
On the ground, as the Israeli army intensifies its operations in Gaza to increase pressure on Hamas, it has incorporated the navy into its preparations. The army has begun naval exercises in the port of Haifa, a strategic target for Hezbollah.
Two landing ships, the Nahshon and the Komemiyut, equipped with combat systems, have been integrated into the exercises alongside air and ground forces.
In addition to combat training, these landing ships will be used to transport equipment and soldiers in both nearby and distant operational areas, according to the military.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Netanyahu
Conditions
Israel
Hamas
Deadlock
Negotiations
Next
War resolution: Netanyahu confronted with ceasefire demands in talks with US leaders
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-12
Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-12
Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-20
Israeli PM Netanyahu hesitates on Hamas deal, delays approval before US visit
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-20
Israeli PM Netanyahu hesitates on Hamas deal, delays approval before US visit
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-16
Israel's Netanyahu vows to 'increase pressure' on Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-16
Israel's Netanyahu vows to 'increase pressure' on Hamas
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-14
Impact of the Mawasi Massacre on Israeli-Hamas Hostage Exchange Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-14
Impact of the Mawasi Massacre on Israeli-Hamas Hostage Exchange Negotiations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
War resolution: Netanyahu confronted with ceasefire demands in talks with US leaders
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
War resolution: Netanyahu confronted with ceasefire demands in talks with US leaders
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-25
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-25
Border negotiations: Lebanon’s coordinated efforts for long-term border stability
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-25
Netanyahu's Postponement of Qatar Delegation Sparks Outrage in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-25
Netanyahu's Postponement of Qatar Delegation Sparks Outrage in Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17
The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17
The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
World News
2024-04-14
Defense Secretary Austin: US ready to defend Israel against regional threats
World News
2024-04-14
Defense Secretary Austin: US ready to defend Israel against regional threats
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21
International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21
International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:32
The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv
Lebanon News
10:32
The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv
2
Lebanon News
10:42
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
Lebanon News
10:42
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
3
Lebanon News
11:33
US President Biden’s deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of imminence of further escalation
Lebanon News
11:33
US President Biden’s deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of imminence of further escalation
4
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
5
Middle East News
00:05
Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties
Middle East News
00:05
Rockets launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:23
Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House
7
World News
06:12
Airport at Franco-Swiss border evacuated for 'security reasons'
World News
06:12
Airport at Franco-Swiss border evacuated for 'security reasons'
8
World News
00:55
Harris urges Netanyahu to alleviate Gaza's suffering: 'I will not be silent'
World News
00:55
Harris urges Netanyahu to alleviate Gaza's suffering: 'I will not be silent'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More