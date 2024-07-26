Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Insiders involved in the ongoing negotiations for a prisoner exchange and ceasefire anticipate slow progress due to Hamas' rejection of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conditions.



The key points of contention include Netanyahu's insistence on maintaining Israeli military control over the Philadelphi Route and Hamas' demand for unrestricted movement to the north, which Netanyahu insists should involve a special mechanism with Israeli oversight.



On Friday, the negotiating team and heads of security agencies held extensive meetings to refine the revised proposal based on Netanyahu's new conditions. This proposal will be forwarded to intermediaries and then to Hamas.



Netanyahu's office has declined to disclose details of the understandings reached with President Biden, which prompted Biden to announce an imminent deal. The office stated that what will be presented to the intermediaries has been approved by Biden.



An Israeli official familiar with the negotiation process hinted that the anticipated talks, scheduled for next week, might result in a trilateral summit involving Israel, the United States, and Qatar, to be held in a European capital.



Despite efforts to hold the meeting in Qatar, security officials have urged Netanyahu to show flexibility and compromise.



On the ground, as the Israeli army intensifies its operations in Gaza to increase pressure on Hamas, it has incorporated the navy into its preparations. The army has begun naval exercises in the port of Haifa, a strategic target for Hezbollah.



Two landing ships, the Nahshon and the Komemiyut, equipped with combat systems, have been integrated into the exercises alongside air and ground forces.



In addition to combat training, these landing ships will be used to transport equipment and soldiers in both nearby and distant operational areas, according to the military.