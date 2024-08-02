News
Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-02 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Iran's recent threats and Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's clear stance on retaliating harshly following the attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs and Tehran have put Israel on high alert.
The political, military, and security leadership, along with the general population, are now bracing for war despite Israel not being fully ready for such a scenario.
Israeli officials have admitted that Nasrallah's speech has surpassed all expectations and scenarios previously considered.
Three Knesset members from coalition parties have expressed their concerns in a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning that the army's plans for the northern front are destined for failure, particularly with the anticipated reach of Hezbollah's missiles beyond Haifa.
In light of ongoing deliberations on various attack scenarios on Israel, Netanyahu has swiftly coordinated with US President Joe Biden to discuss measures for intercepting the expected large-scale missile and drone attacks. This coordination is part of the alliance formed following Iran's attack in April, while the Israeli Air Force confirms its readiness.
Netanyahu also visited the Home Front Command to discuss ways to handle various scenarios, with the primary concern being a simultaneous attack from multiple fronts.
Despite reports highlighting the weaknesses and unpreparedness of Israel's home front from the far south to the far north, Netanyahu remains resolute in his threats and continues to promote Israel's offensive and defensive capabilities.
Meanwhile, the Home Front Command is exploring all necessary measures to ensure the population's safety. Protests and demonstrations have persisted, holding Netanyahu accountable for the deteriorating situation.
Critics argue that the attacks in Tehran and Beirut's southern suburbs will neither halt the war nor eliminate Hamas' military capabilities nor will they secure the northern border or ensure the safe return of residents to their homes.
Hezbollah
Iran
Threats
Israel
Multi-Front
Attacks
