Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized
Middle East News
28-06-2025 | 10:56
Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized
Syrian internal security forces in the Al Nabk area, in coordination with the anti-narcotics branch in rural Damascus, intercepted a vehicle carrying a large drug shipment near the Syrian-Lebanese border.
The shipment, which originated in Lebanon, contained 500,000 captagon pills, 500 bricks of hashish, and 165 kilograms of processed hashish.
Two individuals involved in the smuggling operation were arrested and referred to the competent judicial authorities for legal action.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Syria
Lebanon
Captagon
Smuggling
Learn More