News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Monday, August 5, 2024: A Black Day for Global Stock Markets
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-06 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Monday, August 5, 2024: A Black Day for Global Stock Markets
A report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Monday, August 5, 2024, marked a black day for global stock markets, which experienced a wave of panic and record declines. The wave started on Wall Street in the United States and extended to Europe and Asia. One of the main drivers was concern over negative indicators in the US economy.
What happened on Monday is not considered as severe as previous crises, as evidenced by the Dow Jones index only dropping 2.6%. However, it evoked memories of Black Monday on October 19, 1987, when the Dow Jones, for example, fell by 22.6%, causing global stock markets to collapse. This was also driven by concerns over the US economy and the declining value of the dollar.
This is not the only instance of a crash faced by the US stock market as it has encountered similar events that impacted global markets such as the Wall Street Crash of 1929, which affected stock markets in London and spread to Europe and other parts of the world, leading to the Great Depression, the dot-com bubble in 2000, which saw the collapse of internet company stocks, and the financial crisis of 2008, which started with the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers and turned into a global crisis.
This raises the question: Why do US markets significantly influence global markets?
Firstly, the size of the US economy, the largest in the world, is seen by investors as a barometer for the stability and health of the global economy. Many tools and decisions made in the US, such as interest rates, are followed by other countries.
Secondly, the strength of the US dollar, the most traded currency in the world, accounts for 88% of global currency transactions and 60% of central banks' foreign reserves.
Thirdly, the growth and size of the US stock market compared to other markets, with the largest tech companies' stocks listed on it, are held by investors from around the world.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Black Market
Market
US
Economy
Next
Anticipating Iran's Response: Regional Reactions and Diplomatic Moves
Comparing 2006 and 2024: How Lebanon's healthcare sector and hospitals have changed
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-25
Robust growth data shows US 'strongest economy': Biden
World News
2024-07-25
Robust growth data shows US 'strongest economy': Biden
0
World News
2024-07-15
Debt-ridden France needs 'fiscal adjustment': EU economy commissioner
World News
2024-07-15
Debt-ridden France needs 'fiscal adjustment': EU economy commissioner
0
World News
2024-07-15
Russian deputy PM: Global oil market will be balanced from second half of 2024
World News
2024-07-15
Russian deputy PM: Global oil market will be balanced from second half of 2024
0
Lebanon News
07:43
Air France and Transavia extend Beirut flight suspension
Lebanon News
07:43
Air France and Transavia extend Beirut flight suspension
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Multi-front attacks: Israel anticipates coordinated retaliatory strikes from Iran and regional allies
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Multi-front attacks: Israel anticipates coordinated retaliatory strikes from Iran and regional allies
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Combating Rumors: Ministry of Energy and Health Reassure Citizens Amidst False Reports
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Combating Rumors: Ministry of Energy and Health Reassure Citizens Amidst False Reports
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:05
Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:05
Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:24
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:24
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Multi-front attacks: Israel anticipates coordinated retaliatory strikes from Iran and regional allies
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Multi-front attacks: Israel anticipates coordinated retaliatory strikes from Iran and regional allies
0
Lebanon News
10:54
In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks
Lebanon News
10:54
In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:39
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
Lebanon News
15:39
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
2
Lebanon News
10:05
Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:05
Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
10:24
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:24
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:54
In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks
Lebanon News
10:54
In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks
5
Middle East News
14:58
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
Middle East News
14:58
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
6
Lebanon News
03:46
Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports
Lebanon News
03:46
Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports
7
Lebanon News
06:54
MEA: Flights for Aug. 6, 7, and 8, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon News
06:54
MEA: Flights for Aug. 6, 7, and 8, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
8
Lebanon News
07:37
Mikati: Israeli threats against Lebanon are part of a psychological war
Lebanon News
07:37
Mikati: Israeli threats against Lebanon are part of a psychological war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More