Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-15 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages

A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

The implementation of Resolution 1701 following a ceasefire in southern Lebanon was a key topic of discussion between US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein, French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné, and Lebanese officials. 

The discussions centered on renewing the mandate of international interim forces and the enhancement of the Lebanese Army’s capabilities.

In this context, information emerged indicating that Lebanon had thwarted an Israeli proposal carried by the Americans, which suggested renewing the mandate of the international interim forces for only six months.

The information indicated that the Lebanese side succeeded in convincing Hochstein of the necessity of extending the mandate for a year and managed to reinforce this position with the French Foreign Minister.

The information also pointed out that both the American and French sides were interested in understanding the readiness of the Lebanese Army to increase its deployment south of the Litani River, according to Resolution 1701.

Both sides received the same response, stating that the army would be ready if funds were provided to train 6,000 soldiers and secure the necessary logistical and military equipment.

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné made Lebanon the first stop on his regional tour, which includes Israel, Egypt, and Jordan. He delivered a single message to Lebanese officials, which was first conveyed to Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri.

The message was to avoid further escalation in the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

During his visit to caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the discussion focused on the implementation of Resolution 1701 and the renewal of the international forces' mandate for a year. The Lebanese side affirmed its commitment to this duration, emphasizing that the implementation of the resolution should be simultaneous from both parties.

At the Foreign Ministry, there was a discussion on how to coordinate between the French and Lebanese sides to approve the renewal of the international forces' mandate. Minister Abdallah Bou Habib expressed his belief that the issue of the duration of the renewal had been resolved.

Additionally, Minister Bou Habib relayed a message from Hezbollah, indicating that the party’s anticipated response to the assassination of Fouad Shokor would not target civilians in Israel.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Resolution 1701

UNIFIL

Amos Hochstein

Stéphane Séjourné

LBCI Next
Doha Talks and the Path to a Gaza Ceasefire: Will Israel Relent on Its Conditions?
Lebanon's Government in Continuous Session Amid Concerns Over War Expansion
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-23

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets UN envoy, discusses UNIFIL mandate renewal and Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-14

Lebanon's PM meets Hochstein at Grand Serail: Gaza Ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation are key to solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-12

Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-02

Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Israeli Focus on Doha: Anticipation for Hostage Deal Negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Doha Talks and the Path to a Gaza Ceasefire: Will Israel Relent on Its Conditions?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-14

Lebanon's Government in Continuous Session Amid Concerns Over War Expansion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-14

Sudanese Peace Talks in Geneva Falter Amidst Army's Withdrawal and Humanitarian Crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
13:55

Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports

LBCI
World News
2024-07-16

Indian soldiers killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-14

Hamas' withdrawing from Gaza truce talks: Senior official tells AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:37

Airstrike in Marjaayoun, South Lebanon, results in 1 dead and nine injured, 3 in critical condition

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Israeli shelling hits Deir Mimas, South Lebanon, following Marjaayoun drone attack

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
13:55

Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Hezbollah marks 18 years since July 2006 War, renews pledge to defend Lebanon and support Palestine

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Two citizens suffer from suffocation due to Israeli phosphorus shells on Khiam, South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:33

Al-Qassam Brigades: Guard who killed Israeli hostage acted out of revenge, against orders

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

French Foreign Minister Séjourné emphasizes de-escalation and UNIFIL support after talks with Speaker Berri

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More