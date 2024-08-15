A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine SassineThe implementation of Resolution 1701 following a ceasefire in southern Lebanon was a key topic of discussion between US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein, French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné, and Lebanese officials.The discussions centered on renewing the mandate of international interim forces and the enhancement of the Lebanese Army’s capabilities.In this context, information emerged indicating that Lebanon had thwarted an Israeli proposal carried by the Americans, which suggested renewing the mandate of the international interim forces for only six months.The information indicated that the Lebanese side succeeded in convincing Hochstein of the necessity of extending the mandate for a year and managed to reinforce this position with the French Foreign Minister.The information also pointed out that both the American and French sides were interested in understanding the readiness of the Lebanese Army to increase its deployment south of the Litani River, according to Resolution 1701.Both sides received the same response, stating that the army would be ready if funds were provided to train 6,000 soldiers and secure the necessary logistical and military equipment.French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné made Lebanon the first stop on his regional tour, which includes Israel, Egypt, and Jordan. He delivered a single message to Lebanese officials, which was first conveyed to Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri.The message was to avoid further escalation in the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.During his visit to caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the discussion focused on the implementation of Resolution 1701 and the renewal of the international forces' mandate for a year. The Lebanese side affirmed its commitment to this duration, emphasizing that the implementation of the resolution should be simultaneous from both parties.At the Foreign Ministry, there was a discussion on how to coordinate between the French and Lebanese sides to approve the renewal of the international forces' mandate. Minister Abdallah Bou Habib expressed his belief that the issue of the duration of the renewal had been resolved.Additionally, Minister Bou Habib relayed a message from Hezbollah, indicating that the party’s anticipated response to the assassination of Fouad Shokor would not target civilians in Israel.