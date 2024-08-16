News
Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military
2024-08-16 | 13:10
Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
During the G7 (Group of Seven) summit, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US President Joe Biden discussed increasing support for the Lebanese Army to enhance its capabilities, particularly in southern Lebanon, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
This issue was also raised by French President Emmanuel Macron with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Paris three months ago.
Italy and France are the most enthusiastic supporters of the proposed support plan. Both countries have advocated for a practical solution, suggesting an international conference to fund the expansion of the Lebanese Army.
However, no concrete plans are currently in place until the situation in southern Lebanon is resolved.
During their visits, Lebanese officials recently heard from foreign counterparts that while there is interest in supporting Lebanon, concrete promises of aid remain elusive.
The Lebanese Army had previously prepared a plan to recruit 6,000 new soldiers in stages, which includes training, individual equipment, and logistical support. The cost of this initiative is estimated at $1 billion.
Although the Defense and Finance Ministries are expected to include the salaries for the first batch of 1,500 recruits in the 2025 budget, acquiring weapons and logistical needs remains unattainable.
Each new recruit requires equipment costing between $3,500 and $4,000, which includes personal weapons, gear, and military uniforms.
Government sources acknowledge that while there is no firm commitment to funding, there is a willingness to assist from at least three European countries, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
No Arab countries have yet expressed a desire to contribute.
All involved parties have indicated that any support will be contingent on achieving a ceasefire and resolving the ongoing conflict in the region.
Once these conditions are met, an international conference will be convened to raise the necessary funds outlined in the Lebanese Army’s plan.
