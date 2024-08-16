Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-16 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

During the G7 (Group of Seven) summit, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US President Joe Biden discussed increasing support for the Lebanese Army to enhance its capabilities, particularly in southern Lebanon, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.  

This issue was also raised by French President Emmanuel Macron with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Paris three months ago.

Italy and France are the most enthusiastic supporters of the proposed support plan. Both countries have advocated for a practical solution, suggesting an international conference to fund the expansion of the Lebanese Army. 

However, no concrete plans are currently in place until the situation in southern Lebanon is resolved.

During their visits, Lebanese officials recently heard from foreign counterparts that while there is interest in supporting Lebanon, concrete promises of aid remain elusive. 

The Lebanese Army had previously prepared a plan to recruit 6,000 new soldiers in stages, which includes training, individual equipment, and logistical support. The cost of this initiative is estimated at $1 billion. 
 
Although the Defense and Finance Ministries are expected to include the salaries for the first batch of 1,500 recruits in the 2025 budget, acquiring weapons and logistical needs remains unattainable.

Each new recruit requires equipment costing between $3,500 and $4,000, which includes personal weapons, gear, and military uniforms. 

Government sources acknowledge that while there is no firm commitment to funding, there is a willingness to assist from at least three European countries, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. 

No Arab countries have yet expressed a desire to contribute.

All involved parties have indicated that any support will be contingent on achieving a ceasefire and resolving the ongoing conflict in the region. 

Once these conditions are met, an international conference will be convened to raise the necessary funds outlined in the Lebanese Army’s plan.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Support

Lebanese

Army

G7

Discussions

Military

LBCI Next
Lebanon's tourism and air travel: Flights to Beirut see partial recovery
Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Qatar supports Lebanese Army with monthly financial grant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-17

General Joseph Aoun Secures Continued US Support and Increased Aid for Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-14

US Military Escalation in the Middle East: New Assets and Support for Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-14

Cabinet grants initial approval for 1,500 new recruits in the Lebanese Army

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Israel's advanced intelligence network: A pillar of its military strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Prisoner deal negotiations: Israeli settler attacks and protests fuel internal dispute in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US honors Qatari security chief: What is the George Tenet Medal?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon's tourism and air travel: Flights to Beirut see partial recovery

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-14

Kfarshima house burial case: Christo Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-19

Amos Hochstein's Diplomatic Mission in Beirut: A Focus on De-escalation Amid Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Prisoner deal negotiations: Israeli settler attacks and protests fuel internal dispute in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Israel's advanced intelligence network: A pillar of its military strategy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Earthquake felt in several areas of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Hezbollah releases video 'Imad 4' showcasing missile launch facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

5.16 magnitude earthquake strikes Jordan and Syria, tremors felt in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon's tourism and air travel: Flights to Beirut see partial recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

LF leader Geagea: Lebanese government must address Hochstein's proposal before his arrival

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

One killed, another injured in Israeli airstrike on Aitaroun, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanon's Ministry of Health surprised by misleading reports on war casualty coverage: Decision implemented rigorously and institutionally

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:42

Joint statement from US, Egypt, and Qatar affirms: Progress on Gaza-Israel ceasefire and hostage release

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More