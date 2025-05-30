News
Amid Gaza war and Iran tensions, US Envoys to tour Israel’s northern front
News Bulletin Reports
30-05-2025 | 12:59
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Amid Gaza war and Iran tensions, US Envoys to tour Israel’s northern front
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Amid rising conflict and the drumbeats of war on multiple fronts, U.S. envoy Thomas Barak and his deputy, Morgan Ortagus, are expected to arrive in Israel early next week, with northern border issues at the center of their visit.
According to the itinerary, the two diplomats are scheduled to tour areas along the borders with Syria and Lebanon.
On Wednesday, they are also expected to attend the meeting of the ceasefire monitoring committee with Lebanon in Naqoura, where Israeli officials are expected to reaffirm, according to military sources, the ongoing presence and operations of the Israeli army inside Lebanon for an indefinite period.
Meanwhile, eyes are fixed on Washington as observers await a potential announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a ceasefire in Gaza.
In Israel, reports have emerged of closed-door discussions about a potential strike on Iran. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, currently in Washington, reportedly informed the U.S. administration that the emerging agreement does not meet Israel's security needs, asserting Israel’s right to defend itself.
Sources say the confidential discussions focused on the readiness of Israel’s home front and a possible Iranian retaliation involving thousands of rockets launched without warning.
Such a scenario could lead to a major military escalation, with rockets carrying warheads weighing up to 700 kilograms each.
The leak of these deliberations by security critics highlights growing internal concerns. Analysts warn that such military actions could further destabilize the country, especially after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that fighting in Gaza would continue until a new deal is finalized—a move some security officials say could endanger hostages and derail ongoing negotiations.
The leaked details dominated the Israeli political and security agenda, raising alarms not only over the potential physical toll of a wider conflict but also over its financial implications. Economic and security experts are warning that the combined costs of military operations across Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen could push Israel toward economic collapse.
According to official data, the war in Gaza alone is costing Israel approximately $1.2 million per day. Intercepting each ballistic missile from Yemen with a single Arrow missile reportedly costs $3.5 million.
Critics who describe the war as politically driven say that the total cost of the military campaign throughout 2024 has reached $40 billion.
Experts caution that a strike on Iran, coupled with existing war expenses, could cause long-term damage to Israel’s economy—damage from which recovery would take years.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US Envoy
Tour
Israel
Border
War
Ceasefire
Military
