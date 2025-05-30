Hezbollah official meets UN coordinator to discuss south Lebanon security

As part of regular coordination meetings, the head of Hezbollah's Liaison and Coordination Unit, Wafiq Safa, met with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, on Friday.



The discussion focused on U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and recent developments in south Lebanon. They also addressed ongoing Israeli attacks along the Blue Line, the risks of escalation, and the importance of adhering to the U.N. resolution to maintain regional stability.