Israel minister says 'we will build Jewish Israeli state' in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-05-2025 | 07:55
Israel minister says 'we will build Jewish Israeli state' in West Bank
Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed on Friday to build a "Jewish Israeli state" in the occupied West Bank, a day after the government announced the creation of 22 new settlements in the territory.
"This is a decisive response to the terrorist organizations that are trying to harm and weaken our hold on this land -- and it is also a clear message to (French President Emmanuel) Macron and his associates: they will recognize a Palestinian state on paper -- but we will build the Jewish Israeli state here on the ground," Katz was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Defense Ministe
Jewish State
West Bank
Israel aid blockage making Gaza 'hungriest region on earth,' UN office says
Previous
