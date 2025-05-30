Israel minister says 'we will build Jewish Israeli state' in West Bank

Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-05-2025 | 07:55
Israel minister says &#39;we will build Jewish Israeli state&#39; in West Bank
0min
Israel minister says 'we will build Jewish Israeli state' in West Bank

Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed on Friday to build a "Jewish Israeli state" in the occupied West Bank, a day after the government announced the creation of 22 new settlements in the territory.

"This is a decisive response to the terrorist organizations that are trying to harm and weaken our hold on this land -- and it is also a clear message to (French President Emmanuel) Macron and his associates: they will recognize a Palestinian state on paper -- but we will build the Jewish Israeli state here on the ground," Katz was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

AFP
