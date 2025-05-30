Can Lebanon turn olives into economic gold? Sector needs urgent reform

Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Out of 169,000 farmers in Lebanon, 110,000 grow olives. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the sector supports over 500 olive presses and 160 olive oil facilities.



These numbers could increase—and benefit Lebanon more—if producers focus on improving quality. That is precisely what the Agriculture Ministry is working on through training workshops aimed at upgrading farmers’ skills and boosting production standards, helping Lebanese olive oil compete globally.



The main focus is the U.S. market, Lebanon’s top olive oil importer, with exports valued at $7.3 million, followed by Canada and Qatar. That figure could rise further if Lebanon fully complies with U.S. quality standards. But can Lebanon scale up exports?



The sector faces challenges. Production varies year to year; about 50% of olive trees are aging, farms are small, and agricultural methods remain largely traditional.



The Agriculture Ministry has a plan to strengthen the sector, but it needs to act quickly to implement it, improve quality, increase output, and meet the expectations of international buyers.