News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26 | 13:29
High views
Share
Share
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
3
min
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
In an interview with LBCI, Stefanie McCollum, Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon, affirmed that her country supports UNIFIL's mandate and the role it plays in South Lebanon in monitoring the violations of Resolution 1701.
She added: "We very much hope that the UN Security Council will renew the mandate for another year."
In the interview with LBCI, she reaffirmed her country's support to implement Resolution 1701 fully.
"What we would like to see is a ceasefire so that calm is restored along the Blue Line, along the southern border, and at that point, I think, from a medium-term perspective, we welcome the government of Lebanon's pillared plan for stability in the south," Ambassador McCollum said, adding: "It would see the LAF assuring the security in the south."
"We have been working a lot with the LAF in terms of providing training and equipment and capacity building, and we believe that they would be able to secure the south and maintain those borders on behalf of Lebanon in the long term," Ambassador McCollum told LBCI.
In terms of the reconstruction of towns destroyed in South Lebanon, the ambassador affirmed: "I think what we'll wait to see is what the plan is and what the state of Lebanon has planned for reconstruction."
"As we have been in the past, we look forward to being a top donor country in assisting Lebanon and implementing those plans, including for reconstruction," she noted.
The Canadian Ambassador to Lebanon indicated that her country is not currently offering assisted departures for Canadians.
Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon stressed: "Since October, our advice has been, due to the volatility of the situation, that Canadians should avoid traveling to Lebanon, not to put themselves in a position of needing emergency assistance, and for the Canadians that are here to leave while they can by commercial means."
"We do have a plan, and we hope that we will be able to help," Stefanie McCollum indicated, adding that she cannot share many details due to security reasons.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
LAF
Stefanie McCollum
Canada
UNIFIL
Resolution 1701
Next
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-23
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets UN envoy, discusses UNIFIL mandate renewal and Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2024-07-23
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets UN envoy, discusses UNIFIL mandate renewal and Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanon's FM calls for UNIFIL extension without amendments during diplomatic meeting
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanon's FM calls for UNIFIL extension without amendments during diplomatic meeting
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Phosphorus shells hit Tell en Nhas, south Lebanon, sparking fire near UNIFIL center
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Phosphorus shells hit Tell en Nhas, south Lebanon, sparking fire near UNIFIL center
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-18
UNIFIL peacekeepers injured in southern Lebanon explosion
Lebanon News
2024-08-18
UNIFIL peacekeepers injured in southern Lebanon explosion
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Women's voices silenced: Taliban enacts stringent new rules for Afghan women
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Women's voices silenced: Taliban enacts stringent new rules for Afghan women
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-25
Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-25
Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-08-25
Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack
Middle East News
2024-08-25
Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack
0
Middle East News
2024-08-20
IRGC spokesperson: Tehran's response to Israel may take some time
Middle East News
2024-08-20
IRGC spokesperson: Tehran's response to Israel may take some time
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Women's voices silenced: Taliban enacts stringent new rules for Afghan women
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Women's voices silenced: Taliban enacts stringent new rules for Afghan women
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, South Lebanon, and Beirut
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, South Lebanon, and Beirut
3
Lebanon News
02:51
Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district
Lebanon News
02:51
Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district
4
Lebanon News
05:49
Palestinian official targeted in Sidon attack, suffers minor injury: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:49
Palestinian official targeted in Sidon attack, suffers minor injury: LBCI sources
5
Lebanon News
05:31
Car targeted on Sidon’s Chamaa highway, south Lebanon (Videos)
Lebanon News
05:31
Car targeted on Sidon’s Chamaa highway, south Lebanon (Videos)
6
Lebanon News
02:30
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel
Lebanon News
02:30
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel
7
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanon's FM calls for UNIFIL extension without amendments during diplomatic meeting
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanon's FM calls for UNIFIL extension without amendments during diplomatic meeting
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More