Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Proceeds Amid Temporary Ceasefire Despite War Damages

News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-01 | 12:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Proceeds Amid Temporary Ceasefire Despite War Damages
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Proceeds Amid Temporary Ceasefire Despite War Damages

A report by Yara Dergham, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

In the central Gaza Strip, specifically in Deir al-Balah, Yafa Hospital remains standing despite sustaining partial damage due to the ongoing war on Gaza.
Taking advantage of the temporary humanitarian ceasefire, which lasts from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., the hospital is receiving dozens of children under the age of 10 as part of the polio vaccination campaign that officially started on Sunday, September 1, and will continue until September 12, divided into three regions.
From September 1 to 4 in Deir al-Balah across 224 sites.
From September 5 to 8 in Khan Younis across 243 sites and Rafah across 18 sites.
From September 9 to 12 in North Gaza across 87 sites and Gaza City across 81 sites.
On Saturday, paramedics administered vaccines to some children in the wards of Nasser Hospital as a symbolic step before the official launch of the campaign.
With the start of the vaccination campaign, the first day of the temporary ceasefire passed without incident, and nearly 10,000 children were vaccinated in the central Gaza Strip.
In the coming days, displacement camps, hospitals, and medical centers that are still operational are expected to see a high number of children arriving for vaccination. Paramedics and volunteers will be racing against time to complete this humanitarian work within the specified ceasefire period.

News Bulletin Reports

Polio

Vaccine

Ceasefire

War

LBCI Next
Discovery of Hostages Bodies in Gaza Heightens Tensions Between Israel and US Over Ceasefire and Hostage Release
Brazil Blocks X Platform: Legal Dispute Sparks Fines and Access Restrictions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-31

Health official says polio vaccine campaign begins in war-torn Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-31

Humanitarian Pause in Gaza: Polio Vaccination Amid War and Health Threats

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-30

UNRWA urges ceasefire to ensure polio vaccination campaign in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-30

WHO: 1.2 mln polio vaccine doses delivered to Gaza ahead of September 1 campaign

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Unit 8200's Influence: Israeli Tech Entrepreneurs Thrive in Silicon Valley with Cybersecurity Expertise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Discovery of Hostages Bodies in Gaza Heightens Tensions Between Israel and US Over Ceasefire and Hostage Release

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-31

Brazil Blocks X Platform: Legal Dispute Sparks Fines and Access Restrictions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-31

Severe Storms and Floods in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan Highlight Urgency of Climate Action

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-30

Fuel prices fall in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:38

Tanker and merchant vessel report missile, drone attacks in Red Sea

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53

Saudi FM Bin Farhan discusses current Palestinian situation with Palestinian counterpart

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-29

Israeli Defense Minister calls for expanded war objectives, plans to discuss with PM Netanyahu

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Israeli drone drops bombs near border wall in Kfarkela, South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:56

Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: There is no agreement without Israeli withdrawal from Philadelphi, Netzarim, and Rafah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Unit 8200's Influence: Israeli Tech Entrepreneurs Thrive in Silicon Valley with Cybersecurity Expertise

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Israeli gunfire targets truck in south Lebanon; driver survives

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:26

Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for attacks on Israelis in West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Discovery of Hostages Bodies in Gaza Heightens Tensions Between Israel and US Over Ceasefire and Hostage Release

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53

Saudi FM Bin Farhan discusses current Palestinian situation with Palestinian counterpart

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Proceeds Amid Temporary Ceasefire Despite War Damages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More