Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Proceeds Amid Temporary Ceasefire Despite War Damages

A report by Yara Dergham, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



In the central Gaza Strip, specifically in Deir al-Balah, Yafa Hospital remains standing despite sustaining partial damage due to the ongoing war on Gaza.

Taking advantage of the temporary humanitarian ceasefire, which lasts from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., the hospital is receiving dozens of children under the age of 10 as part of the polio vaccination campaign that officially started on Sunday, September 1, and will continue until September 12, divided into three regions.

From September 1 to 4 in Deir al-Balah across 224 sites.

From September 5 to 8 in Khan Younis across 243 sites and Rafah across 18 sites.

From September 9 to 12 in North Gaza across 87 sites and Gaza City across 81 sites.

On Saturday, paramedics administered vaccines to some children in the wards of Nasser Hospital as a symbolic step before the official launch of the campaign.

With the start of the vaccination campaign, the first day of the temporary ceasefire passed without incident, and nearly 10,000 children were vaccinated in the central Gaza Strip.

In the coming days, displacement camps, hospitals, and medical centers that are still operational are expected to see a high number of children arriving for vaccination. Paramedics and volunteers will be racing against time to complete this humanitarian work within the specified ceasefire period.