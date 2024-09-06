Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Those following the presidential file have noted an atmosphere of positivity and mutual Lebanese concessions, prompting the resumption of French efforts.



French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian renewed his mission by meeting in Saudi Arabia with Royal Court Advisor Nizar Al-Aloula in the presence of the Saudi ambassador to Beirut, Waleed Bukhari.



Sources informed LBCI that the meeting revealed promising prospects for Lebanon, with solutions on the table and Lebanese parties demonstrating flexibility.



Both domestic and international signals emerged, particularly from the recent speech by Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, which some found reassuring.



However, sources familiar with the party's position noted that the presidential file should not be tied to on-the-ground developments or events in Gaza and South Lebanon, simply stating: 'Nothing new yet.'



As for the positive signals, some observed relative concessions from the Lebanese Forces party, as its leader Samir Geagea, in his recent speech, paid tribute to the martyrs of the south and urged his supporters to remain calm after they had chanted slogans labeling Hezbollah as a terrorist group.



Geagea also made remarks concerning the Constitution and its amendments.



These positions, considered by some as concessions, have spurred external diplomatic efforts, as noted by the Quintet Committee ambassadors, who have decided to leverage them in their new initiative.



However, the question remains: how far will these concessions go, and could they pave the way for opening the doors of the Parliament and initiating the voting process?



Additionally, will the Lebanese Forces party and the opposition, backed by Saudi Arabia, find a counterpart in Hezbollah, Speaker Nabih Berri, and their allies on the other side?



One key question also remains about the position and stance of the Free Patriotic Movement if a settlement emerges—where will they stand?



In any case, Lebanon awaits the meeting of the Quintet Committee's ambassadors on September 14 and its outcomes to see how far these concessions translate into the presidential vote.