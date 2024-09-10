Israeli report warning: Attention turns to Al-Aqsa provocations, West Bank, north front with Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Following the failure of US efforts to propose a revised prisoner exchange deal and Egypt's refusal to host a new round of negotiations at the request of the US and Israel, Israeli security agencies have prepared a report to calm tensions in the West Bank and preventing the expansion of Al-Aqsa Flood war across multiple fronts.



Before the report was presented to the Israeli Cabinet, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar sent a message to Jordan's King Abdullah. In the letter, they assured the Jordanian monarch that Israel would prevent provocative visits to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and maintain the status quo at the holy site.



In parallel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued an order preventing members of his government from visiting Al-Aqsa compound.



The security report warned that any provocation at Al-Aqsa, such as plans by Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to establish a synagogue or continue provocative visits, could ignite a third Intifada, with car bombings and suicide attacks posing more significant risks than those previously experienced by Israel.



It also stated that escalation in the West Bank could force Israel to divert military forces from Gaza, undermining its war objectives. Delaying efforts to calm the situation in the West Bank could open a new and potentially more dangerous front.



In addition to these warnings, the security agencies recommended expanding Israeli prisons, as they are struggling to accommodate the growing number of Palestinian detainees. They also called for intensifying efforts to arrest wanted individuals in the West Bank and issuing work permits for tens of thousands of Palestinian workers, allowing them to enter Israel while increasing penalties for those entering illegally.



The report emphasized the need to deploy advanced surveillance technology at key intersections and checkpoints in the West Bank and suggested the immediate building of a barrier along the Jordanian border to prevent further infiltrations.



While concerns about a West Bank flare-up continue to grow, the northern front with Lebanon remains a critical dilemma in Al-Aqsa Flood war.



Additionally, northern towns mayors press the government to make decisive military moves against Lebanon. Some have even called on the Israeli army leadership to bypass political decision-makers and approve military operations against Lebanon, viewing this as a crucial step toward resolving the situation on that front.