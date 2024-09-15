News
Lebanon’s largest solar energy project expands with new phase
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-15 | 13:08
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon’s largest solar energy project expands with new phase
Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Nine years ago, Lebanon completed the first phase of its largest national solar energy project, the "Beirut River Solar Snake," generating 1 megawatt of electricity for Electricité du Liban (EDL) through 3,600 solar panels.
The project has been operational since 2014, but due to fuel shortages and electricity rationing, the energy it produced was sometimes wasted because the grid was not always connected to the project, preventing it from supplying power to EDL.
Now, plans are underway to continue the project with a second phase, divided into two parts: A and B. The first part is expected to generate 6 megawatts, and the second part will generate 2.5 megawatts. Solar panels will be installed over the Beirut River, and the total 8.5 megawatts could theoretically meet the electricity needs of 8,000 homes.
To avoid the issues encountered in the first phase, the project will be equipped with 24/7 power outlets from EDL, allowing it to supply electricity continuously. The project is expected to provide an average of 3 megawatts, factoring in cloudy and rainy days.
While 3 megawatts may seem small compared to Lebanon’s total demand of 2,700 megawatts, the importance of this project lies in its environmental impact. It represents a step toward increasing energy supply and reducing electricity costs for individuals.
The public tender for the expansion of the solar power plant over the Beirut River is now open and available on the official website of the Public Procurement Authority. The deadline for submitting bids is October 3, with work expected to begin shortly after the review of submissions.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Solar Power
Energy
Electricité Du Liban
