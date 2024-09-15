Lebanon’s largest solar energy project expands with new phase

News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-15 | 13:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s largest solar energy project expands with new phase
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon’s largest solar energy project expands with new phase

Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Nine years ago, Lebanon completed the first phase of its largest national solar energy project, the "Beirut River Solar Snake," generating 1 megawatt of electricity for Electricité du Liban (EDL) through 3,600 solar panels.

The project has been operational since 2014, but due to fuel shortages and electricity rationing, the energy it produced was sometimes wasted because the grid was not always connected to the project, preventing it from supplying power to EDL.

Now, plans are underway to continue the project with a second phase, divided into two parts: A and B. The first part is expected to generate 6 megawatts, and the second part will generate 2.5 megawatts. Solar panels will be installed over the Beirut River, and the total 8.5 megawatts could theoretically meet the electricity needs of 8,000 homes.

To avoid the issues encountered in the first phase, the project will be equipped with 24/7 power outlets from EDL, allowing it to supply electricity continuously. The project is expected to provide an average of 3 megawatts, factoring in cloudy and rainy days.

While 3 megawatts may seem small compared to Lebanon’s total demand of 2,700 megawatts, the importance of this project lies in its environmental impact. It represents a step toward increasing energy supply and reducing electricity costs for individuals.

The public tender for the expansion of the solar power plant over the Beirut River is now open and available on the official website of the Public Procurement Authority. The deadline for submitting bids is October 3, with work expected to begin shortly after the review of submissions.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Solar Power

Energy

Electricité Du Liban

LBCI Next
Missile strike in Tel Aviv escalates Israeli security dilemma amid rising regional tensions
US repositions naval power: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Middle East
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-20

Israel Develops Gas Fields While Lebanon Awaits: An Energy Divide Amid Conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-11

Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Israeli army investigates 'unauthorized' leaflet drops in South Lebanon, calls it 'unilateral brigade action': Report

LBCI
Sports News
05:31

Al Riyadi Beirut loses 75-80 to Australia’s Tasmania JackJumpers in a tight match at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup, showing a strong performance and proudly representing Lebanon, finishing 4th on the global stage!

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

New paths or final steps: Government moves to regulate Syrian student enrollment in vocational schools

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gulf-China trade relations reach new heights: A timeline of key developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Evacuation orders stir chaos: Israeli leaflets spark displacement and debate in Al-Wazzani area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Missile strike in Tel Aviv escalates Israeli security dilemma amid rising regional tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
05:31

Al Riyadi Beirut loses 75-80 to Australia’s Tasmania JackJumpers in a tight match at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup, showing a strong performance and proudly representing Lebanon, finishing 4th on the global stage!

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-03

Israeli Army says explosive drone launched from Lebanon falls in Menara, sparks fires

LBCI
World News
2024-07-10

NATO allies have begun transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine: Blinken

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-14

LBCI sources: Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet at Pine Palace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
05:31

Al Riyadi Beirut loses 75-80 to Australia’s Tasmania JackJumpers in a tight match at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup, showing a strong performance and proudly representing Lebanon, finishing 4th on the global stage!

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Israeli forces drop leaflets over South Lebanon's Wazzani village, urge evacuation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Israeli army investigates 'unauthorized' leaflet drops in South Lebanon, calls it 'unilateral brigade action': Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:19

Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Elias Khoury, renowned Lebanese writer and advocate for Palestinian cause, passes away

LBCI
Middle East News
01:10

Sirens sound in 10 Israeli locations amid drone warning; over 30 rockets fired from Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Security sources confirm to LBCI: Israeli drones drop evacuation leaflets over al-Wazzani; about 1,000, mostly farmers, remain in the area

LBCI
Middle East News
00:26

Israeli army says a missile from Yemen fell in central Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More