Israel's PM says new security chief must be appointed 'as soon as possible'

Middle East News
23-05-2025 | 04:13
High views
Israel's PM says new security chief must be appointed 'as soon as possible'
Israel's PM says new security chief must be appointed 'as soon as possible'

Israel's prime minister said Friday that his pick for the next head of domestic intelligence should be appointed "as soon as possible," adding his nominee, Major General David Zini, would have no hand in an investigation into his associates.

"It is imperative to name a permanent head of the Shin Bet as soon as possible," said a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, which noted the probe into alleged Qatari influence involving the premier's advisers, adding: "the appointed head of the Shin Bet will not be involved at all in these investigations."

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

David Zini

Shin Bet

Benjamin Netanyahu

