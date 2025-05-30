Lebanon's President Aoun thanks Chinese Ambassador for strengthening bilateral ties

Lebanon News
30-05-2025
High views
0min
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Friday expressed his appreciation to Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian for his diplomatic efforts in the country.

During their meeting, Aoun praised the ambassador's efforts over the past four years to strengthen bilateral relations between Lebanon and China and wished him success in his future diplomatic assignments.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

China

Ambassador

Diplomacy

Justice Minister Adel Nassar concludes official visit to France with high-level meetings on judicial cooperation
Hezbollah's arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits
