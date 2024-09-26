Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate

2024-09-26 | 13:57
Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate
Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

After an hour of intense meetings with Israel's inner Cabinet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for New York at 3 a.m. Thursday, amid a heated debate over the U.S.-French proposal issued following a United Nations Security Council meeting.

The proposal calls for an immediate 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, allowing civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes. 

It also aims to create diplomatic space for a settlement in line with Resolution 1701, related to Lebanon, and the implementation of Resolution 2735, which addresses a ceasefire in Gaza.

While Netanyahu authorized Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to negotiate the proposal, his office indicated that he has not yet responded and has instructed the army to "continue fighting Hezbollah with full force."

Some coalition ministers and opposition members view the proposal as a threat to Israel's security. Opposition leader Yair Lapid, for example, argued that the ceasefire would enhance Hezbollah's capabilities and suggested replacing it with a one-week truce.

Ministers and deputies from the ruling Likud party have threatened to withhold their support for the budget if Netanyahu approves the proposal.

The proposal came after a day when over one million Israelis sought shelter from Hezbollah's bombardment while military operations continued based on an approved target list. 

Meanwhile, two new reserve units have begun training for a potential ground operation, which Israelis anticipate will be carried out if diplomatic efforts fail, despite warnings about its dangers and the challenges soldiers may face, especially after nearly a year of fighting in Gaza.
 

