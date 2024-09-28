News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Shakikatan
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah: A turning point for the Middle East?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28 | 13:23
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah: A turning point for the Middle East?
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
When the Mossad received final intelligence confirming the presence of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and the party's senior leadership at a compound in Beirut's southern suburbs, Israel decided to launch the assassination operation, code-named "New Order."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was in New York then, was informed of the plan during a virtual meeting with military and security leaders. He approved the strike.
Israel's Air Force command center coordinated the mission, monitoring each stage of the operation from the moment the F-15 fighter jets took off from a military base toward the target. The jets launched 83 GBU-28 bunker-buster bombs, totaling 83 tons, toward the compound.
Less than an hour later, Israel announced that the strike had targeted Nasrallah.
"The exceptional operation, designed to change the face of the Middle East, was aimed at preventing the need for a ground invasion of Lebanon." This was the initial Israeli assessment of the assassination, a plan the Mossad and military intelligence had been preparing for an extended period.
The announcement of Nasrallah's assassination shifted Israeli discussions to the future of Hezbollah's leadership. Tel Aviv claimed it had successfully eliminated the party's leadership, except Sheikh Hashem Safieddinen, now seen as the leading candidate to succeed Nasrallah.
Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, who authorized all the airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, stated that operations were not yet finished.
At the same time, Israel entered a state of heightened emergency across air, land, and sea.
Since Saturday morning, Israel has faced rocket barrages that extended from northern Israel to Tel Aviv. While the scale of the attacks was less severe than anticipated, reports indicated that Hezbollah still possessed a substantial arsenal of missiles and drones. This has led the Israeli military to prepare for the possibility of simultaneous attacks, including ground operations.
Three reserve units were called into training on Saturday.
The critical question now is: What comes after Nasrallah?
Will his assassination lead to a third Lebanon war or a broader regional war? Or will the fear of such scenarios prompt international actors to intensify negotiations, seeking a settlement between Lebanon and Israel that could put an end to what Israeli officials have described as a fierce and enduring conflict?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Assassination
Hezbollah
Leader
Hassan Nasrallah
Middle East
Next
Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems
Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-02
Global pursuit of Palestinian and Hezbollah leaders: Israel's decades-long history of targeted assassinations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-02
Global pursuit of Palestinian and Hezbollah leaders: Israel's decades-long history of targeted assassinations
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Hezbollah affirms assassination of group's 'great jihadist leader', Fouad Shokor, in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Hezbollah affirms assassination of group's 'great jihadist leader', Fouad Shokor, in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-31
Israel's assassination campaign: Top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders' targeting throughout the years
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-31
Israel's assassination campaign: Top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders' targeting throughout the years
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-04
Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders
Lebanon News
2024-07-04
Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Hassan Nasrallah: The successor who shaped Hezbollah's legacy
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Hassan Nasrallah: The successor who shaped Hezbollah's legacy
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Advanced weapons in warfare: What is the R9X or "Ninja" missile Israel used in Kahaleh?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Advanced weapons in warfare: What is the R9X or "Ninja" missile Israel used in Kahaleh?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-26
Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-26
Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:20
Israeli army issues warning to Lebanese residents in Bekaa region, Beirut suburbs, and south Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:20
Israeli army issues warning to Lebanese residents in Bekaa region, Beirut suburbs, and south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli airstrike in Joun kills four individuals, injures seven
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli airstrike in Joun kills four individuals, injures seven
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-23
US State Department: Washington expresses concern over closure of Al Jazeera office in Ramallah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-23
US State Department: Washington expresses concern over closure of Al Jazeera office in Ramallah
0
World News
2024-09-27
Trump suggests potential deal with Iran if re-elected
World News
2024-09-27
Trump suggests potential deal with Iran if re-elected
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:50
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
00:50
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:33
Hezbollah confirms death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah
Lebanon News
07:33
Hezbollah confirms death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah
2
Lebanon News
16:23
Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs
Lebanon News
16:23
Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs
3
Lebanon News
20:13
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs
Lebanon News
20:13
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
04:03
Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
Lebanon News
04:03
Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
5
Lebanon News
05:47
Arab diplomatic source tells LBCI: Initiative from Qatar and Egypt aims to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:47
Arab diplomatic source tells LBCI: Initiative from Qatar and Egypt aims to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
12:30
Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
12:30
Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
17:42
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army
Lebanon News
17:42
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army
8
Lebanon News
08:55
Israeli air force conducts two assassination operations in Beirut: Israeli Army Radio
Lebanon News
08:55
Israeli air force conducts two assassination operations in Beirut: Israeli Army Radio
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More