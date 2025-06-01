Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know

01-06-2025 | 13:12
Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon&#39;s file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know
2min
Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

In January 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Morgan Ortagus as Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East.

Despite the appointment, Trump's announcement carried a tone of implicit skepticism and a lack of enthusiasm, reflecting personal reservations about the decision—even as Ortagus enjoyed "strong Republican support."

In addition to her regional responsibilities, Ortagus was tasked with overseeing the Lebanon file and made two official visits to Beirut.

During her first visit in February 2025, Ortagus met with Lebanese officials and said at a news conference that the United States had drawn a "red line" against Hezbollah's participation in the Lebanese government. 

She claimed that Hezbollah had been militarily defeated and should play no role in any future cabinet.

In her second round of talks in April, Ortagus reiterated the urgent need to disarm Hezbollah and all other armed groups in Lebanon.

A third visit to Lebanon had been expected in the coming days, but media reports now indicate that Ortagus will soon step down as part of broader changes within Trump's foreign policy team. 

She is reportedly being reassigned to another post within the administration. Although she had expressed interest in becoming the special envoy to Syria, the role was instead given to Thomas Barrack. The White House has not confirmed the change.

Israel's Channel 14 reported that Ortagus' departure is "not good news" for Israel, citing her strong support for efforts to disarm Hezbollah.

 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
