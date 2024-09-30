Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine KeuchkerianThe Israeli army deployed along the border with Lebanon is gathering information about the area stretching from the border to the north of the Litani River.A military official stated that a commando unit crossed the border to scout for the presence of the Radwan Force and the tunnel network, which Israel alleges Hezbollah has established for infiltrating the Galilee region.Military and security leaders have intensified their tours of north Israel and are discussing military reports in preparation for a ground operation against Lebanon. This potential operation has sparked internal debate, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant solidifying his stance during a meeting with military units.Meanwhile, Military Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi, who oversees preparations for a ground operation, stated in a briefing with the Northern Command and the military unit that Tel Aviv will not halt its fight in Lebanon until the battle is decisively won by pushing Hezbollah forces north of the Litani River and dismantling the group's weapons.Additionally, Foreign Minister Israel Katz sent a message to 25 foreign ministers, including the American and French ministers who proposed a 21-day ceasefire initiative last week.He informed them that Israel rejects any current political settlement, stressing that the ground operation is a guarantee of the country’s security. However, all threats of a ground operation have been met with warnings about its consequences.Amid the threats and potential action, the army has deployed its forces along the border, awaiting the "political green light" to launch the operation.Officials expect a delay in making the decision, especially after Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem declared the party’s readiness to confront a large and prolonged ground operation and affirmed that they possess missiles capable of hitting Haifa and beyond.