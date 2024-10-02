Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Intense diplomatic and political activity is underway at Ain al-Tineh and the Grand Serail amid escalating Israeli aggression, which has triggered a displacement crisis.



Informed sources confirmed to LBCI that the assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has had significant repercussions, particularly concerning the presidential file.



Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri assured his visitors, especially the National Moderation bloc, that all previous equations have collapsed, as conveyed by Deputy Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Elias Bou Saab.



In light of Nasrallah's assassination, Free Patriotic Movement ministers attended cabinet sessions exceptionally due to the circumstances; however, they did not attend Wednesday's session, which included Lebanon's minister for displaced people.



Meanwhile, the Free Patriotic Movement head held discussions with Prime Minister Najib Mikati.



According to LBCI, Gebran Bassil informed Mikati that the decision to return to attending sessions is contingent on Mikati's respect for the signatures of all ministers representing the President.



Bassil also called for the activation of all agencies to assist displaced individuals after the government was unable to do so.



Sources confirmed that the government is fulfilling all its duties, stating that its presence today is more necessary than ever. Any attempt to accuse it of negligence is rejected, as it is doing everything possible regarding the issue of the displaced.



In turn, the Renewal bloc, which met with PM Mikati, placed him, like Speaker Berri, before his constitutional responsibility to elect a new president immediately, without linking the election process to a ceasefire in southern Lebanon.



The bloc also emphasized the need to implement Resolution 1701 in all its aspects.