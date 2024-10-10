News
Diplomatic efforts intensify to halt Israeli aggression: France calls for ceasefire in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10 | 13:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Diplomatic efforts intensify to halt Israeli aggression: France calls for ceasefire in Lebanon
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Mariella Succar.
The U.N. Security Council is now in focus as France convenes a session aimed at establishing a ceasefire and stopping Israeli aggression against Lebanon.
This initiative is part of a broader diplomatic effort by France and Britain to prevent further escalation in the region.
The international trio of the United States, France, and Britain has laid the groundwork for advancing efforts to secure a ceasefire.
These initiatives coincided with negotiations that led Hezbollah and Iran to agree to separate Lebanon's situation from Gaza.
According to LBCI sources, the Lebanese government, through its representative in New York, Hadi Hachem, has been informed that the international trio has prepared the ground for intensifying communications aimed at securing a ceasefire.
The activation of the diplomatic efforts by the U.S., France, and Britain, as the sources indicated, coincided with the actions that led to Hezbollah and Iran accepting the separation of Lebanon's path from Gaza.
Based on this information, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati cautiously expressed optimism about placing the joint U.S.-French initiative back on the international agenda and reviving the announcement of a limited ceasefire while resuming discussions on political solutions during that period.
Mikati reaffirmed the government's readiness to implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, contingent upon Israel's adherence to all its provisions.
He consulted with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri during a visit to Ain el-Tineh.
The internal consensus on a ceasefire and the full implementation of Resolution 1701 has become a priority, taking precedence over all other matters at this critical stage, concluded informed sources to LBCI.
