Israel-Hezbollah clashes: Recent developments on the ground

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-15 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel-Hezbollah clashes: Recent developments on the ground
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel-Hezbollah clashes: Recent developments on the ground

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The intense Israeli bombardment on the Lebanese border persisted overnight from Monday to Tuesday, targeting areas including Odaisseh, Rab El Thalathine, Deir Seryan, and Taybeh, reaching the Litani River.

Under heavy fire, Israeli ground invasion attempts focused on Rab El Thalathine axis near Odaisseh, as well as Markaba, where clashes erupted with Israeli forces starting at dawn on Tuesday. The shelling continued vigorously throughout the day.

These attempts were met with repeated artillery fire from Hezbollah, targeting gatherings of Israeli soldiers near the Marj area opposite Markaba. 

In the eastern sector, operations to penetrate the Ramyeh, Qouzah, and Aita al-Shaab axes continued, resulting in fierce clashes.

Despite a quieter night, the Israeli military resumed its heavy bombardment and conducted airstrikes on Aita al-Shaab during the day.

More than two weeks into the expanded ground operation against Lebanon, which has seen intense activity in border villages from Kfarkela to Ras Naqoura, the Israeli army released videos claiming to have seized weapons and missiles belonging to Hezbollah, which they say were discovered within several villages.

Amid the ongoing border clashes, it was reported on Tuesday that an Israeli Hermes drone was shot down, raising the total number of drones downed in Lebanon to eight. 

Additionally, Hezbollah announced the launch of rocket strikes against Tel Aviv, as well as Haifa and its surrounding areas.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Hezbollah

Clashes

Developments

Ground

LBCI Next
Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut
Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13

Day 13 of Israel's ground invasion: Operations expand near UNIFIL, triggering fierce clashes with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10

Field clashes between Israel and Hezbollah intensify: What border villages became battlegrounds?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07

Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:10

Hezbollah clashes with Israeli infantry force near Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Third Israeli attack on northern Lebanon: Aftermath of Israeli strike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Israel's targeting of Hezbollah headquarters: What are the sections within Hezbollah's operations room?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Hezbollah's tunnels: Israeli army claims tunnels are a key focus of military operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
17:13

Israeli strikes in Gaza, south Lebanon lead to significant economic loss: World Bank's Banga

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli army claims discovery of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit's underground command headquarters in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:49

Hezbollah says downed second Israeli Hermes 450 drone

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region

LBCI
Middle East News
12:57

Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
16:32

State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Mikati to AFP: Lebanon is ready to increase its military presence in South Lebanon if a ceasefire is reached

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:10

Hezbollah clashes with Israeli infantry force near Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More