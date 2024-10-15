Israel-Hezbollah clashes: Recent developments on the ground

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The intense Israeli bombardment on the Lebanese border persisted overnight from Monday to Tuesday, targeting areas including Odaisseh, Rab El Thalathine, Deir Seryan, and Taybeh, reaching the Litani River.



Under heavy fire, Israeli ground invasion attempts focused on Rab El Thalathine axis near Odaisseh, as well as Markaba, where clashes erupted with Israeli forces starting at dawn on Tuesday. The shelling continued vigorously throughout the day.



These attempts were met with repeated artillery fire from Hezbollah, targeting gatherings of Israeli soldiers near the Marj area opposite Markaba.



In the eastern sector, operations to penetrate the Ramyeh, Qouzah, and Aita al-Shaab axes continued, resulting in fierce clashes.



Despite a quieter night, the Israeli military resumed its heavy bombardment and conducted airstrikes on Aita al-Shaab during the day.



More than two weeks into the expanded ground operation against Lebanon, which has seen intense activity in border villages from Kfarkela to Ras Naqoura, the Israeli army released videos claiming to have seized weapons and missiles belonging to Hezbollah, which they say were discovered within several villages.



Amid the ongoing border clashes, it was reported on Tuesday that an Israeli Hermes drone was shot down, raising the total number of drones downed in Lebanon to eight.



Additionally, Hezbollah announced the launch of rocket strikes against Tel Aviv, as well as Haifa and its surrounding areas.