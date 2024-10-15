News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel-Hezbollah clashes: Recent developments on the ground
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-15 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel-Hezbollah clashes: Recent developments on the ground
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The intense Israeli bombardment on the Lebanese border persisted overnight from Monday to Tuesday, targeting areas including Odaisseh, Rab El Thalathine, Deir Seryan, and Taybeh, reaching the Litani River.
Under heavy fire, Israeli ground invasion attempts focused on Rab El Thalathine axis near Odaisseh, as well as Markaba, where clashes erupted with Israeli forces starting at dawn on Tuesday. The shelling continued vigorously throughout the day.
These attempts were met with repeated artillery fire from Hezbollah, targeting gatherings of Israeli soldiers near the Marj area opposite Markaba.
In the eastern sector, operations to penetrate the Ramyeh, Qouzah, and Aita al-Shaab axes continued, resulting in fierce clashes.
Despite a quieter night, the Israeli military resumed its heavy bombardment and conducted airstrikes on Aita al-Shaab during the day.
More than two weeks into the expanded ground operation against Lebanon, which has seen intense activity in border villages from Kfarkela to Ras Naqoura, the Israeli army released videos claiming to have seized weapons and missiles belonging to Hezbollah, which they say were discovered within several villages.
Amid the ongoing border clashes, it was reported on Tuesday that an Israeli Hermes drone was shot down, raising the total number of drones downed in Lebanon to eight.
Additionally, Hezbollah announced the launch of rocket strikes against Tel Aviv, as well as Haifa and its surrounding areas.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Hezbollah
Clashes
Developments
Ground
Next
Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut
Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13
Day 13 of Israel's ground invasion: Operations expand near UNIFIL, triggering fierce clashes with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13
Day 13 of Israel's ground invasion: Operations expand near UNIFIL, triggering fierce clashes with Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10
Field clashes between Israel and Hezbollah intensify: What border villages became battlegrounds?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10
Field clashes between Israel and Hezbollah intensify: What border villages became battlegrounds?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07
Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07
Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
00:10
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli infantry force near Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:10
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli infantry force near Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Third Israeli attack on northern Lebanon: Aftermath of Israeli strike on Aitou in Zgharta district
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Third Israeli attack on northern Lebanon: Aftermath of Israeli strike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israel's targeting of Hezbollah headquarters: What are the sections within Hezbollah's operations room?
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Israel's targeting of Hezbollah headquarters: What are the sections within Hezbollah's operations room?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Hezbollah's tunnels: Israeli army claims tunnels are a key focus of military operations
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Hezbollah's tunnels: Israeli army claims tunnels are a key focus of military operations
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
17:13
Israeli strikes in Gaza, south Lebanon lead to significant economic loss: World Bank's Banga
World News
17:13
Israeli strikes in Gaza, south Lebanon lead to significant economic loss: World Bank's Banga
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli army claims discovery of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit's underground command headquarters in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli army claims discovery of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit's underground command headquarters in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
14:49
Hezbollah says downed second Israeli Hermes 450 drone
Lebanon News
14:49
Hezbollah says downed second Israeli Hermes 450 drone
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:23
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
05:23
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
05:00
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
05:00
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:25
Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
13:25
Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member
2
Lebanon News
06:12
Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region
Lebanon News
06:12
Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region
3
Middle East News
12:57
Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
Middle East News
12:57
Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
4
World News
16:32
State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days
World News
16:32
State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days
5
Lebanon News
07:13
PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs
Lebanon News
07:13
PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
08:14
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance
Lebanon News
08:14
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance
7
Lebanon News
09:12
Mikati to AFP: Lebanon is ready to increase its military presence in South Lebanon if a ceasefire is reached
Lebanon News
09:12
Mikati to AFP: Lebanon is ready to increase its military presence in South Lebanon if a ceasefire is reached
8
Lebanon News
00:10
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli infantry force near Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:10
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli infantry force near Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More