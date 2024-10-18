News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Beginning of the end of Al-Aqsa Flood war: What does Yahya Sinwar's death mean on all fronts?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-18 | 12:52
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Beginning of the end of Al-Aqsa Flood war: What does Yahya Sinwar's death mean on all fronts?
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The assassination of Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas' political bureau, has put the Gaza front at a critical crossroads, influencing how both the movement and Israel will navigate the issue of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.
As of now, Hamas has not appointed a successor to Sinwar, but its stance on the hostage issue remains unchanged, with three key conditions.
Hamas' position, reiterated by Khalil al-Hayya, comes amid Israeli efforts to spin what it views as a military achievement—the killing of Sinwar—into a political victory.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sought to leverage this event to advance the hostage negotiations during a meeting with President Isaac Herzog, emphasizing the need to move forward with the deal.
During a security consultation session, Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to continue military operations in Gaza while prioritizing the hostage negotiations.
Security officials present highlighted the need to capitalize on Sinwar's death following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, viewing it as a unique opportunity for Israel to impose its conditions on both the Gaza and Lebanon fronts, whether through continued combat or a peaceful settlement tied to the hostage deal.
Meanwhile, some security experts and the negotiating delegation submitted a report to Netanyahu, stressing the importance of utilizing various bargaining chips to secure the hostages' return as soon as possible.
Netanyahu's insistence on continuing the war, combined with the treatment of Sinwar's body, including its display and transfer to Israel for potential use as a bargaining tool in hostage negotiations, has prompted families of the captured soldiers to warn against the danger of revenge killings. They demand the return of their loved ones alive, asserting that this is crucial for achieving a true victory.
As calls for an immediate prisoner exchange deal grow louder, viewed as a potential pathway to the beginning of the end of Al-Aqsa Flood war on all fronts, military and security officials have advised delaying any planned strikes on Iran for several weeks.
They believe that executing such plans prematurely could cost Israel a critical opportunity—not just for recovering hostages but for establishing a roadmap to conclude the war.
On the Lebanese front, where clashes continue, the Israeli military reports ongoing fighting, with the addition of a new reserve brigade aimed at intensifying combat efforts in pursuit of a perceived victory.
However, signs do not indicate an imminent end to hostilities.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Beginning
End
Al-Aqsa Flood
War
Hamas
Yahya Sinwar
Death
Next
Post-Sinwar: Impact on US elections and global reactions
Countdown to Iran's strike: US THAAD arrives in Israel amid rising tensions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:26
Hezbollah mourns death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a statement
Lebanon News
09:26
Hezbollah mourns death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a statement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20
Hamas confirms death of its leader Yahya Sinwar: His death will only make Hamas stronger
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20
Hamas confirms death of its leader Yahya Sinwar: His death will only make Hamas stronger
0
World News
16:47
EU chief says Yahya Sinwar's death 'significantly' weakens Hamas
World News
16:47
EU chief says Yahya Sinwar's death 'significantly' weakens Hamas
0
World News
2024-10-17
Biden, Harris say Yahya Sinwar's death 'can help end Gaza war'
World News
2024-10-17
Biden, Harris say Yahya Sinwar's death 'can help end Gaza war'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Leadership transition within Hamas: Who will lead Hamas and what lies ahead?
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Leadership transition within Hamas: Who will lead Hamas and what lies ahead?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Post-Sinwar: Impact on US elections and global reactions
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Post-Sinwar: Impact on US elections and global reactions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-17
Countdown to Iran's strike: US THAAD arrives in Israel amid rising tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-17
Countdown to Iran's strike: US THAAD arrives in Israel amid rising tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-17
Fierce Hezbollah-Israel battles erupt in south Lebanon: Israeli forces caught in ambush
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-17
Fierce Hezbollah-Israel battles erupt in south Lebanon: Israeli forces caught in ambush
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59
Israeli army shares video claiming to document strike on Hamas leader Sinwar's hideout
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59
Israeli army shares video claiming to document strike on Hamas leader Sinwar's hideout
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Icom Japan says it cannot confirm the shipment of a wireless product linked to explosions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Icom Japan says it cannot confirm the shipment of a wireless product linked to explosions in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28
Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28
Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:03
Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders
Lebanon News
03:03
Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders
3
Middle East News
17:38
Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war
Middle East News
17:38
Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war
4
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
5
World News
17:27
US commits over $3 billion to Lebanese army as Biden seeks sustainable peace in Lebanon
World News
17:27
US commits over $3 billion to Lebanese army as Biden seeks sustainable peace in Lebanon
6
Middle East News
16:31
Israeli army reveals details of Yahya Sinwar's death as video shows final moments
Middle East News
16:31
Israeli army reveals details of Yahya Sinwar's death as video shows final moments
7
Lebanon News
09:50
Israeli military vehicles block road between Rmeish and Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
09:50
Israeli military vehicles block road between Rmeish and Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon (Video)
8
Lebanon News
10:22
Hezbollah announces multiple attacks on Israeli military positions
Lebanon News
10:22
Hezbollah announces multiple attacks on Israeli military positions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More