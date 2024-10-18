Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The assassination of Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas' political bureau, has put the Gaza front at a critical crossroads, influencing how both the movement and Israel will navigate the issue of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.



As of now, Hamas has not appointed a successor to Sinwar, but its stance on the hostage issue remains unchanged, with three key conditions.



Hamas' position, reiterated by Khalil al-Hayya, comes amid Israeli efforts to spin what it views as a military achievement—the killing of Sinwar—into a political victory.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sought to leverage this event to advance the hostage negotiations during a meeting with President Isaac Herzog, emphasizing the need to move forward with the deal.



During a security consultation session, Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to continue military operations in Gaza while prioritizing the hostage negotiations.



Security officials present highlighted the need to capitalize on Sinwar's death following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, viewing it as a unique opportunity for Israel to impose its conditions on both the Gaza and Lebanon fronts, whether through continued combat or a peaceful settlement tied to the hostage deal.



Meanwhile, some security experts and the negotiating delegation submitted a report to Netanyahu, stressing the importance of utilizing various bargaining chips to secure the hostages' return as soon as possible.



Netanyahu's insistence on continuing the war, combined with the treatment of Sinwar's body, including its display and transfer to Israel for potential use as a bargaining tool in hostage negotiations, has prompted families of the captured soldiers to warn against the danger of revenge killings. They demand the return of their loved ones alive, asserting that this is crucial for achieving a true victory.



As calls for an immediate prisoner exchange deal grow louder, viewed as a potential pathway to the beginning of the end of Al-Aqsa Flood war on all fronts, military and security officials have advised delaying any planned strikes on Iran for several weeks.



They believe that executing such plans prematurely could cost Israel a critical opportunity—not just for recovering hostages but for establishing a roadmap to conclude the war.



On the Lebanese front, where clashes continue, the Israeli military reports ongoing fighting, with the addition of a new reserve brigade aimed at intensifying combat efforts in pursuit of a perceived victory.



However, signs do not indicate an imminent end to hostilities.