Trump and Zelenskiy to discuss pause of US arms deliveries in call: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are expected to discuss the abrupt halt in some key U.S. weapons deliveries to Kyiv in a call on Friday, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.



Zelenskiy would also raise potential future arms sales, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the planning.



The timing of the call could change, the newspaper added.



Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The White House did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.



The U.S. has paused some shipments of critical weapons to Ukraine due to low stockpiles, sources earlier told Reuters.



That decision led to Ukraine calling in the acting U.S. envoy to Kyiv on Wednesday to underline the importance of military aid from Washington continuing, and caution that the move would weaken Ukraine's ability to defend against intensifying Russian airstrikes and battlefield advances.



The Pentagon's move led in part to a cut in deliveries of Patriot air defense missiles that Ukraine relies on to destroy fast-moving ballistic missiles, Reuters reported on Wednesday.



Reuters