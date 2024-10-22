Blinken in Israel: Preventing regional war with Iran, pushing for Gaza aid, talks on Lebanon’s political future

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As sirens blared in Haifa and the greater Tel Aviv area, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel, aiming to secure humanitarian access to Gaza and delay any Israeli strike on Iran.



His meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant focused on preventing a direct Israel-Iran conflict that could escalate into a regional war.



While Blinken advocated for the delivery of aid to Gaza, he was met with firm Israeli opposition to any ceasefire proposal tied to a broader deal.



On the Lebanese front, Blinken reaffirmed Israel’s proposal to Washington, which includes the election of a moderate Lebanese president. He also emphasized the importance of the Lebanese Army working alongside UNIFIL in maintaining stability on the ground.



Meanwhile, Israel intensified its second phase of ground operations, engaging in fierce battles with Hezbollah fighters. Daily reports of significant security incidents have become routine, with hospitals treating dozens of injured soldiers.



The Israeli military has escalated its threats, setting its sights on Beirut’s southern suburbs, with plans to dismantle Hezbollah’s stronghold through heavy combat and missile strikes.



Despite Israeli claims of eliminating over 70% of Hezbollah’s capabilities, the militant group continued to launch rockets and drones deep into Israeli territory.



Strikes reached as far as Tel Aviv, Gush Dan, and Bnei Brak, causing widespread damage, injuries, and significant economic costs.



Israeli forces also reported destroying equipment Hezbollah had prepared for naval attacks against Israeli targets.



Although the possibility of a peace settlement remains on the table, Israeli political leaders across the spectrum insist on achieving it on their terms.