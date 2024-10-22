Blinken in Israel: Preventing regional war with Iran, pushing for Gaza aid, talks on Lebanon’s political future

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-22 | 12:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Blinken in Israel: Preventing regional war with Iran, pushing for Gaza aid, talks on Lebanon’s political future
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Blinken in Israel: Preventing regional war with Iran, pushing for Gaza aid, talks on Lebanon’s political future

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As sirens blared in Haifa and the greater Tel Aviv area, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel, aiming to secure humanitarian access to Gaza and delay any Israeli strike on Iran. 

His meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant focused on preventing a direct Israel-Iran conflict that could escalate into a regional war.

While Blinken advocated for the delivery of aid to Gaza, he was met with firm Israeli opposition to any ceasefire proposal tied to a broader deal. 

On the Lebanese front, Blinken reaffirmed Israel’s proposal to Washington, which includes the election of a moderate Lebanese president. He also emphasized the importance of the Lebanese Army working alongside UNIFIL in maintaining stability on the ground.

Meanwhile, Israel intensified its second phase of ground operations, engaging in fierce battles with Hezbollah fighters. Daily reports of significant security incidents have become routine, with hospitals treating dozens of injured soldiers. 

The Israeli military has escalated its threats, setting its sights on Beirut’s southern suburbs, with plans to dismantle Hezbollah’s stronghold through heavy combat and missile strikes.

Despite Israeli claims of eliminating over 70% of Hezbollah’s capabilities, the militant group continued to launch rockets and drones deep into Israeli territory. 

Strikes reached as far as Tel Aviv, Gush Dan, and Bnei Brak, causing widespread damage, injuries, and significant economic costs. 

Israeli forces also reported destroying equipment Hezbollah had prepared for naval attacks against Israeli targets.

Although the possibility of a peace settlement remains on the table, Israeli political leaders across the spectrum insist on achieving it on their terms.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Blinken

US

Israel

Regional

War

Iran

Gaza

Aid

Lebanon

Political

Future

LBCI Next
Jnah and Ouzai hit for the first time: Israeli airstrikes kill children and damage hospital
Financial warfare: Israel targets Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan branches in violent night of airstrikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-16

US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-16

US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-11

US has told Israel of 'real concern' on lack of aid entering Gaza: Blinken

LBCI
World News
2024-10-10

Axios: US accepts Israeli assault on Iran while wary of potential regional conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

First line of Lebanese southern villages: Hezbollah forces clash with Israeli troops on the ground

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

LBCI enters Sahel General Hospital amid Israeli allegations of Hezbollah financial storage: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Jnah and Ouzai hit for the first time: Israeli airstrikes kill children and damage hospital

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-21

Financial warfare: Israel targets Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan branches in violent night of airstrikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Hezbollah's Mohammad Afif: Hezbollah takes full responsibility for the operation targeting Netanyahu's home

LBCI
World News
2024-10-02

Danish police investigate explosions near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen

LBCI
Middle East News
12:31

Netanyahu meets Blinken, calls for 'political and security changes' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Planes switch runways after Israeli strike near Beirut airport: Lebanese security official tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Gebran Bassil: Hezbollah's attack sparked the war, we are not in alliance with them

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut's Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Avichay Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of El Haouch in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Hezbollah's Mohammad Afif: Hezbollah takes full responsibility for the operation targeting Netanyahu's home

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

Israeli warplanes conduct airstrike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut: Lebanon's state media reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More