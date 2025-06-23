American citizens in Qatar told to 'shelter in place'

American citizens in Qatar told to 'shelter in place'

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar emailed a message to American citizens in Qatar on Monday recommending they shelter in place until further notice.

The message noted the recommendation was "out of an abundance of caution" and offered no further information.


