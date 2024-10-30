News
Israeli aggression near Aaraya: Airstrike destroys van, prompts local safety concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-30 | 14:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli aggression near Aaraya: Airstrike destroys van, prompts local safety concerns
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
For the fourth time, the Beirut-Damascus highway has become a target of Israeli aggression. This latest strike did not appear to target any individuals; instead, a van exploded after it was hit, as it was carrying ammunition.
The van’s driver was killed, and the airstrike, along with subsequent explosions, completely destroyed the vehicle, leaving only the ammunition box behind.
Some of the rockets detonated immediately upon impact, while others were ejected from the van by the force of the explosion.
The Lebanese army and security forces cordoned off the area, and the army’s engineering unit inspected the missiles, identifying them as anti-tank and determining that moving them would be hazardous due to the blast’s impact. They decided to detonate them on-site.
The repercussions of the Israeli strike did not end there. As the army detonated the ammunition, sparks ignited a nearby wooded area. Civil defense teams, assisted by the military and the Aaraya municipality, worked to extinguish the fire.
The repeated strikes have left the residents of Aaraya and Kahaleh fearful, prompting them to issue a joint statement calling on the army to take measures to prevent the use of public roads for military purposes.
Next
Arab-American voters: Will Arab voters shift the balance in the US elections?
Arab-American voters: Will Arab voters shift the balance in the US elections?
Previous
