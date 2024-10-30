Could discontent among 5.6% of Democrats cost Harris in Pennsylvania?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-30 | 14:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Could discontent among 5.6% of Democrats cost Harris in Pennsylvania?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Could discontent among 5.6% of Democrats cost Harris in Pennsylvania?

Report by Rawad Taha, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Seven swing states in the U.S. presidential election will determine who reaches the White House: Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Pennsylvania is significant, awarding the winner 19 electoral votes out of a total of 538, while a candidate needs 270 to win the presidency. 

Pennsylvania has the largest number of electoral votes among the seven states witnessing a heated battle between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to the latest statistics from the 538 website, Trump leads Harris by just 0.2 points. This state is part of the "blue wall," which the Democratic Party has not lost since 1992, except in 2016, when Trump won it by 0.72%, or approximately 44,000 votes.

In 2020, Joe Biden and the Democratic Party regained this "blue stronghold" by increasing voter turnout from 71% to 77% and winning by nearly 1%.

There is no precise information on the number of Lebanese and Arab voters in Pennsylvania or the extent to which the wars in Lebanon and Gaza will influence election results. 

However, it is noteworthy that more than 60,000 Democratic voters cast protest votes in the Democratic primary, representing 5.6% of the total Democratic Party in the state. This protest vote was a reaction to the performance of the Biden-Harris Administration regarding the situations in Gaza and Lebanon.

Who will these 5.6% of Democrats vote for, and could a lack of support from some of them cost Harris the election?
 

News Bulletin Reports

World News

United States

US Elections

Donald Trump

Kamala Harris

Pennsylvania

Joe Biden

LBCI Next
Israeli aggression near Aaraya: Airstrike destroys van, prompts local safety concerns
Arab-American voters: Will Arab voters shift the balance in the US elections?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-29

Kamala Harris lead over Donald Trump dwindles to a single point, 44% to 43%: Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

LBCI
World News
2024-09-21

Kamala Harris challenges Donald Trump to CNN debate in October

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02

US presidential race: Democrat Kamala Harris takes the lead over Republican Donald Trump

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-18

No tax on tips: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate over tax policy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:11

Israel's political divide deepens over Lebanon operations: Strategy hinges on two amendments addressing military presence, border security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Israeli aggression near Aaraya: Airstrike destroys van, prompts local safety concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-29

Arab-American voters: Will Arab voters shift the balance in the US elections?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-29

Destruction at Masnaa crossing between Lebanon and Syria: Israeli strikes leave border traffic in ruins

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army urges residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah’s Logistical Reinforcement Unit 4400 in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

Three massacres in Bekaa Valley leave approximately 26 killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Baalbek-Hermel governor says war's impact as 'most violent' in region's history

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Israel targets van in Dahr el-Wahech, Aaraya (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Israeli army reports ballistic missile explosion from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Israeli army claims killing Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Nabatieh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Vehicle targeted on main road in Bchamoun

LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:07

Body of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's nurse, Mohammad Khalil Khreis, retrieved from assassination site

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army urges residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris to evacuate immediately

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More