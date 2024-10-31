Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintained a cautious stance regarding a proposed ceasefire agreement with Lebanon after a meeting in Tel Aviv with White House Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk and U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein.



Netanyahu emphasized that implementing the agreement would be a preliminary step to move peace talks forward while expressing concern over Israel's fears that Lebanon may not uphold its commitments.



Netanyahu's office issued a statement after the meeting, focusing on security arrangements concerning Israel's northern front and Lebanon.



Skeptical of Lebanon's ability to adhere to the terms, Netanyahu reiterated that ensuring Israel's security is the top priority, stating, "I do not set dates for the end of the war but have clear goals to achieve victory."



Netanyahu's comments added to the sense of pessimism among Israeli political leaders, with many speculating that his stance was influenced by threats and protests by several parties within Israel. Critics argue that the draft agreement fails to guarantee the security of northern residents or prevent the strengthening of Hezbollah's capabilities.



To prevent Netanyahu from yielding to pressure to agree to the terms outlined in the draft, a group named "We Fight for the North" has announced plans to escalate protests, including setting up tents outside Netanyahu's residence for those displaced from northern Israel.



Meanwhile, Israel endured continued Hezbollah fire, resulting in seven fatalities and dozens injured. In Metula, one Israeli and four Thai workers were killed, with additional injuries reported, one critically.



Hours later, rocket salvos struck Karmiel, Haifa, and Krayot, where two people lost their lives. Israeli reports also indicated multiple 'security incidents' stemming from ongoing clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli military along the Lebanese border.