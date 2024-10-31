Protests within Israel: Netanyahu's ceasefire stance remains firm on Israeli conditions after US meetings

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-31 | 13:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Protests within Israel: Netanyahu&#39;s ceasefire stance remains firm on Israeli conditions after US meetings
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Protests within Israel: Netanyahu's ceasefire stance remains firm on Israeli conditions after US meetings

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintained a cautious stance regarding a proposed ceasefire agreement with Lebanon after a meeting in Tel Aviv with White House Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk and U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein. 

 Netanyahu emphasized that implementing the agreement would be a preliminary step to move peace talks forward while expressing concern over Israel's fears that Lebanon may not uphold its commitments.

Netanyahu's office issued a statement after the meeting, focusing on security arrangements concerning Israel's northern front and Lebanon. 

Skeptical of Lebanon's ability to adhere to the terms, Netanyahu reiterated that ensuring Israel's security is the top priority, stating, "I do not set dates for the end of the war but have clear goals to achieve victory."

Netanyahu's comments added to the sense of pessimism among Israeli political leaders, with many speculating that his stance was influenced by threats and protests by several parties within Israel. Critics argue that the draft agreement fails to guarantee the security of northern residents or prevent the strengthening of Hezbollah's capabilities.

To prevent Netanyahu from yielding to pressure to agree to the terms outlined in the draft, a group named "We Fight for the North" has announced plans to escalate protests, including setting up tents outside Netanyahu's residence for those displaced from northern Israel.
 
Meanwhile, Israel endured continued Hezbollah fire, resulting in seven fatalities and dozens injured. In Metula, one Israeli and four Thai workers were killed, with additional injuries reported, one critically. 

Hours later, rocket salvos struck Karmiel, Haifa, and Krayot, where two people lost their lives. Israeli reports also indicated multiple 'security incidents' stemming from ongoing clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli military along the Lebanese border.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Protests

Israel

Netanyahu

Ceasefire

Stance

Conditions

US

Meetings

LBCI Next
Hochstein's ceasefire mission: Lebanon awaits answers as ceasefire proposal moves through diplomatic channels
Could discontent among 5.6% of Democrats cost Harris in Pennsylvania?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:26

Netanyahu to US envoys: Any Hezbollah ceasefire must guarantee Israel security

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-27

Netanyahu says Israeli teams will continue to discuss US ceasefire proposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-03

Philadelphi Corridor debate: Israeli protests and US pressure mount as Netanyahu refuses to relent on Gaza strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02

Netanyahu faces growing unrest: Protests erupt in Israel as hopes turn to US mediation for hostage deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:09

Israel targets Iran's air defense systems: Aiming to weaken Iran's regional influence and capabilities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:01

Hochstein's ceasefire mission: Lebanon awaits answers as ceasefire proposal moves through diplomatic channels

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-30

Could discontent among 5.6% of Democrats cost Harris in Pennsylvania?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-30

Israel's political divide deepens over Lebanon operations: Strategy hinges on two amendments addressing military presence, border security

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-28

Israel's Netanyahu warns of Iran’s nuclear ambitions, seeks new 'peace accords' with Arab states

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-29

Nasser Yassin tells LBCI: Aid pledged at Paris Conference is allocated to international organizations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Israeli army urges residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Middle East News
14:17

Iran warns of 'harsh' response to Israel attack: Media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:56

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:34

Israeli army issues evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:26

Drones present significant challenge for Israeli Air Force, prompting deployment of troops on Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

Israeli ministers voice concerns over Lebanon deal, calling for shifts in military authority: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:28

Israeli army advances from Khiam, employs artillery and airstrikes with explosions in Kfarkela, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:00

Lebanon's PM says US envoy suggested ceasefire possible before November 5

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More