News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Protests within Israel: Netanyahu's ceasefire stance remains firm on Israeli conditions after US meetings
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-31 | 13:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Protests within Israel: Netanyahu's ceasefire stance remains firm on Israeli conditions after US meetings
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu maintained a cautious stance regarding a proposed ceasefire agreement with Lebanon after a meeting in Tel Aviv with White House Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk and U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein.
Netanyahu emphasized that implementing the agreement would be a preliminary step to move peace talks forward while expressing concern over Israel's fears that Lebanon may not uphold its commitments.
Netanyahu's office issued a statement after the meeting, focusing on security arrangements concerning Israel's northern front and Lebanon.
Skeptical of Lebanon's ability to adhere to the terms, Netanyahu reiterated that ensuring Israel's security is the top priority, stating, "I do not set dates for the end of the war but have clear goals to achieve victory."
Netanyahu's comments added to the sense of pessimism among Israeli political leaders, with many speculating that his stance was influenced by threats and protests by several parties within Israel. Critics argue that the draft agreement fails to guarantee the security of northern residents or prevent the strengthening of Hezbollah's capabilities.
To prevent Netanyahu from yielding to pressure to agree to the terms outlined in the draft, a group named "We Fight for the North" has announced plans to escalate protests, including setting up tents outside Netanyahu's residence for those displaced from northern Israel.
Meanwhile, Israel endured continued Hezbollah fire, resulting in seven fatalities and dozens injured. In Metula, one Israeli and four Thai workers were killed, with additional injuries reported, one critically.
Hours later, rocket salvos struck Karmiel, Haifa, and Krayot, where two people lost their lives. Israeli reports also indicated multiple 'security incidents' stemming from ongoing clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli military along the Lebanese border.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Protests
Israel
Netanyahu
Ceasefire
Stance
Conditions
US
Meetings
Next
Hochstein's ceasefire mission: Lebanon awaits answers as ceasefire proposal moves through diplomatic channels
Could discontent among 5.6% of Democrats cost Harris in Pennsylvania?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:26
Netanyahu to US envoys: Any Hezbollah ceasefire must guarantee Israel security
Middle East News
10:26
Netanyahu to US envoys: Any Hezbollah ceasefire must guarantee Israel security
0
Middle East News
2024-09-27
Netanyahu says Israeli teams will continue to discuss US ceasefire proposal
Middle East News
2024-09-27
Netanyahu says Israeli teams will continue to discuss US ceasefire proposal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-03
Philadelphi Corridor debate: Israeli protests and US pressure mount as Netanyahu refuses to relent on Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-03
Philadelphi Corridor debate: Israeli protests and US pressure mount as Netanyahu refuses to relent on Gaza strategy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02
Netanyahu faces growing unrest: Protests erupt in Israel as hopes turn to US mediation for hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02
Netanyahu faces growing unrest: Protests erupt in Israel as hopes turn to US mediation for hostage deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Israel targets Iran's air defense systems: Aiming to weaken Iran's regional influence and capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Israel targets Iran's air defense systems: Aiming to weaken Iran's regional influence and capabilities
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:01
Hochstein's ceasefire mission: Lebanon awaits answers as ceasefire proposal moves through diplomatic channels
News Bulletin Reports
14:01
Hochstein's ceasefire mission: Lebanon awaits answers as ceasefire proposal moves through diplomatic channels
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-30
Could discontent among 5.6% of Democrats cost Harris in Pennsylvania?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-30
Could discontent among 5.6% of Democrats cost Harris in Pennsylvania?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-30
Israel's political divide deepens over Lebanon operations: Strategy hinges on two amendments addressing military presence, border security
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-30
Israel's political divide deepens over Lebanon operations: Strategy hinges on two amendments addressing military presence, border security
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-10-28
Israel's Netanyahu warns of Iran’s nuclear ambitions, seeks new 'peace accords' with Arab states
Middle East News
2024-10-28
Israel's Netanyahu warns of Iran’s nuclear ambitions, seeks new 'peace accords' with Arab states
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
Nasser Yassin tells LBCI: Aid pledged at Paris Conference is allocated to international organizations
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
Nasser Yassin tells LBCI: Aid pledged at Paris Conference is allocated to international organizations
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Israeli army urges residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Israeli army urges residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris to evacuate immediately
0
Middle East News
14:17
Iran warns of 'harsh' response to Israel attack: Media
Middle East News
14:17
Iran warns of 'harsh' response to Israel attack: Media
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:56
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
14:56
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
11:55
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
11:55
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:52
Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector
Lebanon News
02:52
Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector
2
Lebanon News
04:35
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
04:35
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages
3
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris
4
Lebanon News
15:34
Israeli army issues evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:34
Israeli army issues evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
01:26
Drones present significant challenge for Israeli Air Force, prompting deployment of troops on Lebanon border
Lebanon News
01:26
Drones present significant challenge for Israeli Air Force, prompting deployment of troops on Lebanon border
6
Lebanon News
02:25
Israeli ministers voice concerns over Lebanon deal, calling for shifts in military authority: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Lebanon News
02:25
Israeli ministers voice concerns over Lebanon deal, calling for shifts in military authority: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
7
Lebanon News
03:28
Israeli army advances from Khiam, employs artillery and airstrikes with explosions in Kfarkela, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:28
Israeli army advances from Khiam, employs artillery and airstrikes with explosions in Kfarkela, South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
16:00
Lebanon's PM says US envoy suggested ceasefire possible before November 5
Lebanon News
16:00
Lebanon's PM says US envoy suggested ceasefire possible before November 5
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More