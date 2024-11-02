Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As U.S. diplomatic efforts intensify to reach a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli media report the withdrawal of thousands of Israeli soldiers from the Lebanese front lines.



The move follows a month-long ground operation involving five military brigades despite opposition from Israel's Prime Minister and members of his cabinet. The Israeli army previously stated the operation had entered its final stage.



According to military sources, the Israeli army claims to have identified and dismantled multiple Hezbollah infrastructures both above and below ground in towns near the Lebanese border. The withdrawal and redeployment of troops along the border come as tens of thousands of Israelis, from the northernmost areas down to Tel Aviv, sought shelter.



Hezbollah has launched waves of drones and missiles into Israel since early Saturday, with the largest impact recorded in the town of Tira, home to the '48 Palestinian' citizens of Israel. The strikes have reportedly overwhelmed Israel's air defenses, which struggled to intercept the drones, leading to damage at key infrastructure sites.



Unconfirmed Israeli reports indicate that Hezbollah targeted several critical locations, including Misgav and Glilot bases, as well as Zevulun military industrial facilities.



The most significant damage occurred at a factory in Nahariyya containing ammonia, along with heavy strikes in Haifa Bay, raising public outcry among northern residents. Local leaders have voiced frustration over the decision to discharge troops and potentially conclude the operation soon.



While Israeli officials report a narrowing gap in the draft ceasefire deal, they are hopeful an agreement will be reached in the coming days.



Meanwhile, the Israeli cabinet is scheduled to meet on Sunday to assess both the Lebanese talks and preparations for a possible Iranian attack. Security agencies have announced readiness for a large-scale attack, warning of potential strikes involving hundreds of precision drones and ballistic missiles targeting Israel.