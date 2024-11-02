News
The swing state of Nevada's role in the US elections: Close polls reflect high stakes for Harris and Trump
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-02 | 14:10
The swing state of Nevada's role in the US elections: Close polls reflect high stakes for Harris and Trump
Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Seven swing states will determine who reaches the White House in the upcoming U.S. presidential election: Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
Nevada, a state that offers six electoral votes out of the 538 needed to win the presidency, candidates require at least 270 electoral votes.
Known for Las Vegas and the Hoover Dam, Nevada is a critical battleground that could shape the upcoming election's outcome.
Nevada is classified as a "purple state," meaning it does not lean decisively toward either the Republican or Democratic parties, although Democrats have secured victories in the last four presidential elections.
A third of Nevada's voters identify as independents, making predicting outcomes in this highly contested region difficult. In 2020, President Joe Biden won Nevada by a slim margin of 33,500 votes, highlighting how closely balanced the political landscape remains.
Both parties are focusing on Nevada's working-class voters. The state's unemployment rate currently stands at 5.5%—the highest in the nation—making economic recovery a central issue.
Additionally, Nevada's Latino voters, representing 20% of the electorate, will likely play a decisive role.
However, voter registration among Latinos remains low, and both parties are actively working to increase Latino voter turnout.
The latest poll by FiveThirtyEight shows a tight race, with Vice President Kamala Harris holding a narrow 0.1% lead over former President Donald Trump in Nevada. This razor-thin margin highlights the fierce competition and the importance of every vote in this key swing state.
As a historical trendsetter, Nevada has predicted the presidential winner in 10 of the last 12 elections.
With its high electoral stakes, will Nevada again serve as a gateway to the White House?
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Swing State
Nevada
Role
US
Elections
Polls
Kamala Harris
Donald Trump
