Israel bolsters defenses, anticipating Iranian response amid persistent drone threats from Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Iran has removed any doubt from Israeli security agencies and military leaders, who now believe an Iranian response is inevitable.



In response, Tel Aviv is intensifying its preparations, and the military establishment is treating reports that Tehran may use warheads and other new weapons with utmost seriousness.



Israeli officials have not concealed their concern about a potential strategic strike. Security agencies believe that the possibility of an attack being launched from Iraq rather than Iran underscores the success of the Israeli assault in crippling the Iranian air defense system.



While Israel relies on the United States' political and military support—regardless of the outcome of the U.S. presidential election—the transfer of American aircraft and defense systems, along with the deployment of bombers, continues not only in Israel but throughout the Middle East.



Meanwhile, security officials hold the Israeli government responsible for the current state of affairs on multiple fronts. They have expressed concern that a retaliatory strike on Israel from Iraq could pressure the government to reach a settlement with Lebanon without delay.



On the Lebanese front, the Israeli army has admitted its inability to achieve its stated goal of clearing southern towns of Hezbollah operatives. There are concerns that conditions set by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may hinder any progress.



In northern settlements and towns, tens of thousands of Israelis spend long hours in shelters and secure rooms while security agencies and the air force work to bolster defenses to avoid a repeat of scenes in which Israeli military aircraft are forced to pursue Hezbollah drones.



One proposed solution is the installation of specialized systems along the border capable of detecting low-flying drones before they cross into Israeli airspace. This measure aims to alleviate the challenges facing the Israeli army, its defense systems, and the settlers.