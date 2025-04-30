Syria monitor says at least two killed as sectarian clashes spread

30-04-2025 | 03:17
Syria monitor says at least two killed as sectarian clashes spread
Syria monitor says at least two killed as sectarian clashes spread

A Syria war monitor said Wednesday that two people, including a Druze fighter, were killed in overnight clashes as sectarian violence spread to a new area near Damascus.
"At least two people, including a Druze fighter, were killed in clashes between gunmen linked to the authorities and local Druze fighters" in Sahnaya, around 15 kilometers (nine miles) southwest of the capital, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, also reporting "14 wounded and missing".

AFP

