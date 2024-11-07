News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Airport balance: Hezbollah missile near Ben Gurion Airport prompts Israeli strike near Beirut's Airport
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-07 | 12:53
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Airport balance: Hezbollah missile near Ben Gurion Airport prompts Israeli strike near Beirut's Airport
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In the ongoing war between Hezbollah and Israel, an exchange of fire near major airports in Beirut and Tel Aviv has become a potent symbol of the escalating tensions.
On Wednesday, Hezbollah announced it had targeted the Israeli Tzrifin base, a military training center near Ben Gurion Airport, with a Fateh-110 missile. Although the precise distance between the base and the airport is unclear due to restricted Google mapping, videos revealed smoke near Ben Gurion, suggesting the missile struck close to its vicinity.
In response, Israeli forces conducted an airstrike near Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut later that evening. The targeted area was approximately 110 meters from one of the airport's main runways.
Footage captured by LBCI News showed the runway was hit by shrapnel rather than a direct strike, with the adjacent western runway also sustaining minor damage. Both runways were cleared overnight, allowing flights to resume as scheduled by 6 a.m. on Thursday.
Access to Beirut's airport remains restricted to media, and damage reports are limited to a few videos showing impacts on infrastructure. Footage from one video reveals damage to a building used for aircraft maintenance services.
The targeted area near the airport runway revealed remnants of various machinery and industrial equipment, including forklifts used to lift heavy weights. The area known as the Ouzai scrapyard, a collection of warehouses, contained scattered foam from one of the storage units.
Nearby, trucks were also used to transport sand and gravel, and a warehouse that sold imported coal. A scrap yard was found on the elevated ground near the airport fence, along with a stone-cutting factory that appeared to have been used with cranes.
The site, known locally as the Ouzai scrapyard, is an industrial zone close to the airport housing various businesses, including storage facilities for gravel and sand, an imported charcoal warehouse, and a scrap metal yard. Machinery and industrial equipment, including forklifts, were visible in the area. Local residents had already evacuated the zone following prior warnings.
Despite Israeli claims that the area was a Hezbollah site, the evidence suggests that it consisted of industrial and commercial structures.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Airport
Balance
Hezbollah
Missile
Ben Gurion Airport
Israeli
Strike
Beirut
Next
Lebanon under constant Israeli attack: Civilian toll continues to mount
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:16
Israeli airstrike hits near Beirut's airport runway (Video)
Lebanon News
00:16
Israeli airstrike hits near Beirut's airport runway (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-06
Israeli army claims airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-11-06
Israeli army claims airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah missile commander Jaafar Khodor Faour in South Lebanon airstrike
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah missile commander Jaafar Khodor Faour in South Lebanon airstrike
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Israeli army says hit Hezbollah arms factories in overnight Beirut strikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Israeli army says hit Hezbollah arms factories in overnight Beirut strikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Conflicting Israeli stances: Will Israel's ground operation in Lebanon end soon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Conflicting Israeli stances: Will Israel's ground operation in Lebanon end soon?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanon under constant Israeli attack: Civilian toll continues to mount
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanon under constant Israeli attack: Civilian toll continues to mount
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
Lebanon holds firm on ceasefire demand as Trump’s victory reshapes talks
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
Lebanon holds firm on ceasefire demand as Trump’s victory reshapes talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding regions
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding regions
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-01
US truce efforts on Lebanon fail ahead of elections, diplomatic sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-11-01
US truce efforts on Lebanon fail ahead of elections, diplomatic sources tell Reuters
0
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's 39th emergency report update: 12,323 Israeli attacks since start of war
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon's 39th emergency report update: 12,323 Israeli attacks since start of war
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-08
Qatar reaffirms support for Lebanon in joint conference with Health and Environment ministers
Lebanon News
2024-10-08
Qatar reaffirms support for Lebanon in joint conference with Health and Environment ministers
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:17
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
08:17
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
01:36
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
01:36
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
18:20
Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
18:20
Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
16:36
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Ouzai, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:36
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Ouzai, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
00:16
Israeli airstrike hits near Beirut's airport runway (Video)
Lebanon News
00:16
Israeli airstrike hits near Beirut's airport runway (Video)
4
Lebanon News
00:29
Hezbollah launches first aerial attacks on Israeli military bases near Tel Aviv and Haifa
Lebanon News
00:29
Hezbollah launches first aerial attacks on Israeli military bases near Tel Aviv and Haifa
5
Middle East News
07:04
Netanyahu to hold off on major moves in Lebanon and Gaza until Trump inauguration: Financial Times
Middle East News
07:04
Netanyahu to hold off on major moves in Lebanon and Gaza until Trump inauguration: Financial Times
6
Lebanon News
02:45
Vehicle targeted on Jamhour Road, Baabda District (Video)
Lebanon News
02:45
Vehicle targeted on Jamhour Road, Baabda District (Video)
7
Lebanon News
09:09
UNIFIL statement: Convoy attacked by drone in Sidon, five peacekeepers injured
Lebanon News
09:09
UNIFIL statement: Convoy attacked by drone in Sidon, five peacekeepers injured
8
Lebanon News
02:14
Minister Hamie says Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport operating normally
Lebanon News
02:14
Minister Hamie says Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport operating normally
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More