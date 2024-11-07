Airport balance: Hezbollah missile near Ben Gurion Airport prompts Israeli strike near Beirut's Airport

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-07 | 12:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Airport balance: Hezbollah missile near Ben Gurion Airport prompts Israeli strike near Beirut&#39;s Airport
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Airport balance: Hezbollah missile near Ben Gurion Airport prompts Israeli strike near Beirut's Airport

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In the ongoing war between Hezbollah and Israel, an exchange of fire near major airports in Beirut and Tel Aviv has become a potent symbol of the escalating tensions. 
 
On Wednesday, Hezbollah announced it had targeted the Israeli Tzrifin base, a military training center near Ben Gurion Airport, with a Fateh-110 missile. Although the precise distance between the base and the airport is unclear due to restricted Google mapping, videos revealed smoke near Ben Gurion, suggesting the missile struck close to its vicinity.

In response, Israeli forces conducted an airstrike near Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut later that evening. The targeted area was approximately 110 meters from one of the airport's main runways. 

Footage captured by LBCI News showed the runway was hit by shrapnel rather than a direct strike, with the adjacent western runway also sustaining minor damage. Both runways were cleared overnight, allowing flights to resume as scheduled by 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Access to Beirut's airport remains restricted to media, and damage reports are limited to a few videos showing impacts on infrastructure. Footage from one video reveals damage to a building used for aircraft maintenance services.

The targeted area near the airport runway revealed remnants of various machinery and industrial equipment, including forklifts used to lift heavy weights. The area known as the Ouzai scrapyard, a collection of warehouses, contained scattered foam from one of the storage units. 

Nearby, trucks were also used to transport sand and gravel, and a warehouse that sold imported coal. A scrap yard was found on the elevated ground near the airport fence, along with a stone-cutting factory that appeared to have been used with cranes.

The site, known locally as the Ouzai scrapyard, is an industrial zone close to the airport housing various businesses, including storage facilities for gravel and sand, an imported charcoal warehouse, and a scrap metal yard. Machinery and industrial equipment, including forklifts, were visible in the area. Local residents had already evacuated the zone following prior warnings.

Despite Israeli claims that the area was a Hezbollah site, the evidence suggests that it consisted of industrial and commercial structures.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Airport

Balance

Hezbollah

Missile

Ben Gurion Airport

Israeli

Strike

Beirut

LBCI Next
Lebanon under constant Israeli attack: Civilian toll continues to mount
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:16

Israeli airstrike hits near Beirut's airport runway (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-06

Israeli army claims airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah missile commander Jaafar Khodor Faour in South Lebanon airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Israeli army says hit Hezbollah arms factories in overnight Beirut strikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Conflicting Israeli stances: Will Israel's ground operation in Lebanon end soon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Lebanon under constant Israeli attack: Civilian toll continues to mount

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

Lebanon holds firm on ceasefire demand as Trump’s victory reshapes talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding regions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-01

US truce efforts on Lebanon fail ahead of elections, diplomatic sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Lebanon's 39th emergency report update: 12,323 Israeli attacks since start of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-08

Qatar reaffirms support for Lebanon in joint conference with Health and Environment ministers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:36

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:36

Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Ouzai, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:16

Israeli airstrike hits near Beirut's airport runway (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:29

Hezbollah launches first aerial attacks on Israeli military bases near Tel Aviv and Haifa

LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

Netanyahu to hold off on major moves in Lebanon and Gaza until Trump inauguration: Financial Times

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:45

Vehicle targeted on Jamhour Road, Baabda District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

UNIFIL statement: Convoy attacked by drone in Sidon, five peacekeepers injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:14

Minister Hamie says Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport operating normally

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More