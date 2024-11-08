Possible ceasefire agreement in few weeks with Lebanon: Northern Israeli residents prepare for return

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Despite plans to intensify ground operations in Lebanon, as revealed by Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, security and diplomatic sources close to peace efforts have indicated that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah could be reached within two weeks.



The prospect of an agreement gained traction after discussions involving the French foreign minister in Tel Aviv, where it became clear that additional countries have joined the U.S.-French efforts to broker peace. These countries reportedly possess the leverage needed to pressure Hezbollah into accepting a truce.



However, Israel insists that any deal includes assurances allowing military action in Lebanon should the agreement be breached.



While the identities of these influential nations remain undisclosed, questions persist as to whether an agreement could be finalized during the last weeks of the current U.S. administration, leaving the Gaza and Palestinian peace processes for the incoming president, Donald Trump, to handle.



Although the prospect of a settlement remains uncertain, the Israeli military leadership has begun permitting northern residents to return to their homes, asserting that significant objectives in Lebanon have been achieved, including pushing Hezbollah forces away from crucial border areas to safeguard northern towns.



Nevertheless, this move has sparked criticism from local leaders and residents, who argue that the north still faces security threats, especially after the continued deaths and injuries as a result of Hezbollah's bombing, with many areas requiring at least two years to rebuild.



As home front officials continue preparations for the gradual return of residents, air raid sirens echoed across northern Israel, and strikes by Hezbollah drones and rockets targeted multiple locations, from the Golan Heights to Haifa and nearby towns, causing widespread devastation in affected areas.