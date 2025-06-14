Lebanon reopens airspace following regional assessments: LBCI sources

Lebanon News
14-06-2025 | 03:01
High views
LBCI
Lebanon reopens airspace following regional assessments: LBCI sources
Lebanon reopens airspace following regional assessments: LBCI sources

Lebanon's Directorate General of Civil Aviation has decided to reopen the country's airspace to air traffic starting at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, according to information obtained by LBCI.

The decision follows a security assessment and the reopening of airspace in both Jordan and Syria, which had been temporarily restricted amid heightened regional tensions.

The airport’s crisis cell will remain in continuous session to monitor developments and ensure the safety of operations, according to sources.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Airspace

Assessments

Flights

MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace
Israel deploys more reserve troops along Lebanon and Syria borders: Yedioth Ahronoth
