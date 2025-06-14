News
Lebanon reopens airspace following regional assessments: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
14-06-2025 | 03:01
Lebanon reopens airspace following regional assessments: LBCI sources
Lebanon's Directorate General of Civil Aviation has decided to reopen the country's airspace to air traffic starting at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, according to information obtained by LBCI.
The decision follows a security assessment and the reopening of airspace in both Jordan and Syria, which had been temporarily restricted amid heightened regional tensions.
The airport’s crisis cell will remain in continuous session to monitor developments and ensure the safety of operations, according to sources.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Airspace
Assessments
Flights
