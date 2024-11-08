Amsterdam streets turn chaotic: What exactly happened to Israeli soccer fans and pro-Palestinians?

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Celebrations over Ajax Amsterdam's 5-0 victory against Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League quickly gave way to a night of unrest as tensions flared in Amsterdam's streets over the Palestinian cause.



Reports of altercations surfaced, with witnesses describing an assault on Jews in the streets of the Netherlands.



Some individuals, mainly Arab immigrants, allegedly chased the team's fans as they beat them and forced them to chant "Free Palestine." Videos also circulated online showing attempts to run down fans and even people being thrown into canals.



However, the unfolding story reveals deeper layers.



Several reports, including from Times of Israel, indicated that fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv had provoked reactions by chanting slogans such as "Victory to the Israeli army," "End Arabs," and "No schools in Gaza," intensifying the charged atmosphere before the disturbances began.



The situation escalated further when Palestinian flags were taken down from balconies in an Amsterdam neighborhood with a significant Muslim population.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded swiftly, dispatching two planes to bring Maccabi fans back to Israel. Netanyahu, along with other Israeli officials, condemned the incidents as anti-Semitic attacks, drawing comparisons to the pogroms that targeted Jewish communities in Europe during World War II.



This comparison took on added resonance as the city marked the anniversary of Kristallnacht — the "Night of Broken Glass" — a tragic symbol of Nazi Germany's violent attacks against Jewish businesses, homes, and synagogues.



In a statement, Israel's embassy in Amsterdam described the events as a chilling reminder of Europe's dark history, lamenting that such anti-Semitic incidents are still occurring in its streets.



The incident in Amsterdam highlights the intensifying tensions between supporters of Palestine and Israel worldwide, a dynamic seen increasingly in cities across the globe amid the ongoing Gaza war.



With emotions running high, such incidents may become more frequent as global attention remains fixed on the escalating violence in the Middle East.