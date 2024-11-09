News
Flight trends at Beirut Airport: Holiday bookings climb despite security fears—here are the numbers
2024-11-09
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Watching a plane land at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport amid smoke from airstrikes and fires feels like a scene from a movie or a dream. Yet, this has been the reality since the escalation of attacks began on September 23.
By September 28, only Middle East Airlines flights were landing and taking off at Beirut Airport, as other regional and international airlines suspended operations for security reasons. Iraqi and Iranian airlines were the last to withdraw flights.
During the first two weeks of the attacks, flights were running at 90% to 100% capacity as many Lebanese abroad chose to return, fearing the situation would deteriorate and the airport might close.
However, since October 10, arrivals have dropped dramatically, with incoming flight occupancy falling to between 5% and 20% and some flights returning to Beirut nearly empty. This trend began to recover gradually in early November.
Monthly data shows that on October 7, only 800 passengers arrived, while 5,666 departed. By November 7, the number of arrivals had increased steadily to 2,362, while departures fell to 2,947.
Several factors are prompting Lebanese nationals to return, including: Schools reopening, as remote learning remains challenging; the belief held by many that the airport is unlikely to close now, as it has remained open so far, though no guarantees exist; major airstrikes being largely confined to the south, the Bekaa, and Beirut's southern suburbs; and the absence of an air or sea blockade, as occurred in 2006, allowing essential services to remain accessible in safe areas.
The top origins for returning flights are the United Arab Emirates, followed by France, Qatar, and Greece.
Keeping the airport open is critical for reassuring some travelers. Booking rates for the holiday season at the end of the year are steadily rising, especially from the Gulf countries, where flight occupancy has already reached 60%.
Public mistrust grows as Israel debates timing of Lebanon ground operation; battlefield remains active
As Israel contemplates Iran strike, US shifts in nuclear policy could alter regional balance
Previous
