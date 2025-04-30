Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties

President Joseph Aoun has received an official invitation from the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to visit Kuwait on May 11 and 12, 2025.



The invitation was delivered by Yassin Al-Majed, the chargé d’affaires at the Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut.



In his letter, the Emir expressed Kuwait’s commitment to strengthening the historic ties between the two countries and exploring ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors.



He said the visit would be an opportunity to build on the existing partnership and address issues of mutual interest.



The Emir also conveyed his wishes for Lebanon’s continued progress and prosperity and for the enduring friendship between the two nations to grow even stronger.