Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties

Lebanon News
30-04-2025 | 04:25
High views
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties

President Joseph Aoun has received an official invitation from the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to visit Kuwait on May 11 and 12, 2025. 

The invitation was delivered by Yassin Al-Majed, the chargé d’affaires at the Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut.

In his letter, the Emir expressed Kuwait’s commitment to strengthening the historic ties between the two countries and exploring ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors. 

He said the visit would be an opportunity to build on the existing partnership and address issues of mutual interest.

The Emir also conveyed his wishes for Lebanon’s continued progress and prosperity and for the enduring friendship between the two nations to grow even stronger.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Kuwait

Visit

Invitation

Joseph Aoun

Lebanese Education Minister Rima Karami says official exams to begin July 9, no optional subjects
President Aoun calls for strengthening ceasefire mechanism and pressuring Israel in meeting with US General Jeffers
