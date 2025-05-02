Lebanon’s Higher Defense Council stresses readiness for upcoming municipal elections and security stability

02-05-2025
Lebanon's Higher Defense Council stresses readiness for upcoming municipal elections and security stability
Lebanon’s Higher Defense Council stresses readiness for upcoming municipal elections and security stability

Lebanon’s Higher Defense Council convened to discuss national security priorities and preparations for the upcoming municipal and local elections.

The meeting, held under the leadership of President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, produced a series of resolutions emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the electoral process and maintaining internal stability.

President Aoun called on all security agencies to ensure they are fully prepared to conduct the municipal and optional (mukhtar) elections, highlighting the need for logistical and security readiness across the country.

Prime Minister Salam reiterated the importance of completing the electoral process, expressing confidence in the professionalism of the institutions overseeing the elections. 

He emphasized that the vote must proceed in a secure and impartial manner, free of interference or favoritism toward any candidate.

Addressing regional concerns, President Aoun stressed the need to contain any repercussions from the situation in Syria that could potentially spill over into Lebanon. 

He underlined the importance of proactive measures to prevent instability on the domestic front.

The council reaffirmed the commitment to holding elections with firm security oversight, and without bias or political interference. 

Ensuring a fair and transparent electoral environment remains a top priority for the government.

Additionally, Prime Minister Salam emphasized the necessity of disarming unauthorized groups and preventing any faction from undermining national stability. 

He reaffirmed Lebanon’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination but warned against any actions that could compromise Lebanon’s internal security.

In a clear message to armed factions, the council declared that no group—including Hamas—would be permitted to exploit Lebanese territory to launch attacks. 

It warned the Palestinian group explicitly against using Lebanon as a platform for regional operations, reaffirming the state’s responsibility to safeguard its sovereignty and prevent escalation.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Municipal Elections

Joseph Aoun

Nawaf Salam

Higher Defense Council

Security

