News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon’s Higher Defense Council stresses readiness for upcoming municipal elections and security stability
Lebanon News
02-05-2025 | 05:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon’s Higher Defense Council stresses readiness for upcoming municipal elections and security stability
Lebanon’s Higher Defense Council convened to discuss national security priorities and preparations for the upcoming municipal and local elections.
The meeting, held under the leadership of President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, produced a series of resolutions emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the electoral process and maintaining internal stability.
President Aoun called on all security agencies to ensure they are fully prepared to conduct the municipal and optional (mukhtar) elections, highlighting the need for logistical and security readiness across the country.
Prime Minister Salam reiterated the importance of completing the electoral process, expressing confidence in the professionalism of the institutions overseeing the elections.
He emphasized that the vote must proceed in a secure and impartial manner, free of interference or favoritism toward any candidate.
Addressing regional concerns, President Aoun stressed the need to contain any repercussions from the situation in Syria that could potentially spill over into Lebanon.
He underlined the importance of proactive measures to prevent instability on the domestic front.
The council reaffirmed the commitment to holding elections with firm security oversight, and without bias or political interference.
Ensuring a fair and transparent electoral environment remains a top priority for the government.
Additionally, Prime Minister Salam emphasized the necessity of disarming unauthorized groups and preventing any faction from undermining national stability.
He reaffirmed Lebanon’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination but warned against any actions that could compromise Lebanon’s internal security.
In a clear message to armed factions, the council declared that no group—including Hamas—would be permitted to exploit Lebanese territory to launch attacks.
It warned the Palestinian group explicitly against using Lebanon as a platform for regional operations, reaffirming the state’s responsibility to safeguard its sovereignty and prevent escalation.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Municipal Elections
Joseph Aoun
Nawaf Salam
Higher Defense Council
Security
HSBC freezes accounts over suspected Hezbollah, Hamas funding linked to crypto — the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-01
Lebanon sets election silence periods for upcoming municipal elections
Lebanon News
2025-05-01
Lebanon sets election silence periods for upcoming municipal elections
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-27
Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections
Lebanon News
2025-02-27
Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-29
Lebanon's interior minister inspects Mount Lebanon’s readiness for municipal vote
Lebanon News
2025-04-29
Lebanon's interior minister inspects Mount Lebanon’s readiness for municipal vote
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-28
Mount Lebanon municipal elections: Preparations finalized with extensive security and technical measures
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-28
Mount Lebanon municipal elections: Preparations finalized with extensive security and technical measures
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
HSBC freezes accounts over suspected Hezbollah, Hamas funding linked to crypto — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
HSBC freezes accounts over suspected Hezbollah, Hamas funding linked to crypto — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
A new era in UAE-Lebanon relations: Diplomatic reset and economic cooperation ahead
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
A new era in UAE-Lebanon relations: Diplomatic reset and economic cooperation ahead
0
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel claims killing two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon strikes
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel claims killing two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon strikes
0
Lebanon News
09:04
President Aoun salutes Lebanese workers on Labor Day, vows continued support and reforms
Lebanon News
09:04
President Aoun salutes Lebanese workers on Labor Day, vows continued support and reforms
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-28
PM Salam and Interior Minister reaffirm commitment to holding municipal elections on schedule
Lebanon News
2025-04-28
PM Salam and Interior Minister reaffirm commitment to holding municipal elections on schedule
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-29
French delegation holds key talks on Beirut Port explosion case
Lebanon News
2025-04-29
French delegation holds key talks on Beirut Port explosion case
0
Variety and Tech
06:21
TikTok rejects China data allegations, vows EU appeal
Variety and Tech
06:21
TikTok rejects China data allegations, vows EU appeal
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
HSBC freezes accounts over suspected Hezbollah, Hamas funding linked to crypto — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
HSBC freezes accounts over suspected Hezbollah, Hamas funding linked to crypto — the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
HSBC freezes accounts over suspected Hezbollah, Hamas funding linked to crypto — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
HSBC freezes accounts over suspected Hezbollah, Hamas funding linked to crypto — the details
2
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel claims killing two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon strikes
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel claims killing two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon strikes
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
A new era in UAE-Lebanon relations: Diplomatic reset and economic cooperation ahead
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
A new era in UAE-Lebanon relations: Diplomatic reset and economic cooperation ahead
4
Middle East News
07:35
Mayor of Sahnaya shot dead following clashes; Syrian authorities launch investigation
Middle East News
07:35
Mayor of Sahnaya shot dead following clashes; Syrian authorities launch investigation
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Druze shield or political tool? Israel’s Syria policy sparks backlash
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Druze shield or political tool? Israel’s Syria policy sparks backlash
6
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli strike on Meiss El Jabal kills one, injures another: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli strike on Meiss El Jabal kills one, injures another: Health Ministry
7
World News
09:44
Next round of US-Iran talks likely delayed, Axios reports
World News
09:44
Next round of US-Iran talks likely delayed, Axios reports
8
Middle East News
08:20
Syria signs 30-year port deal with shipping giant
Middle East News
08:20
Syria signs 30-year port deal with shipping giant
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More