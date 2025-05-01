Israel claims killing two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon strikes

Israel's military claimed it killed two Hezbollah members on Thursday in separate strikes in an area of southern Lebanon, despite a fragile ceasefire between the armed group and Israel.



"Earlier today, the Israeli military struck and eliminated a 'terrorist' in Hezbollah's Radwan Force in the Meiss El Jabal area of southern Lebanon," an army statement said, adding that it had killed "an additional Hezbollah terrorist" in the same area in another attack.



AFP