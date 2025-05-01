Israel claims killing two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon strikes

Lebanon News
01-05-2025 | 09:34
High views
Israel claims killing two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon strikes
0min
Israel claims killing two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon strikes

Israel's military claimed it killed two Hezbollah members on Thursday in separate strikes in an area of southern Lebanon, despite a fragile ceasefire between the armed group and Israel.

"Earlier today, the Israeli military struck and eliminated a 'terrorist' in Hezbollah's Radwan Force in the Meiss El Jabal area of southern Lebanon," an army statement said, adding that it had killed "an additional Hezbollah terrorist" in the same area in another attack.

AFP

Lebanon News

Israel

Army

Strike

Hezbollah

South Lebanon

Lebanon's president wraps up UAE visit with pledges of support and cooperation — joint statement
Sources to LBCI: Finance Minister signs judicial appointments decree for Court of Cassation chiefs
