News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Druze shield or political tool? Israel’s Syria policy sparks backlash
News Bulletin Reports
01-05-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Druze shield or political tool? Israel’s Syria policy sparks backlash
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israel's involvement in Syria has come into focus following its acknowledgment of striking the Ashrafiyat Sahnaya area in the Damascus countryside under the pretext of defending the Druze community.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the continuation of this policy during an emergency meeting of the security cabinet.
The meeting addressed developments in Syria and how to reinforce Israel’s strategy of appealing to the Druze community by advancing the narrative of protecting them.
The Israeli leadership sought to highlight full coordination with the Druze community in Israel and its spiritual leader, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, regarding its actions in Syria.
A photo was circulated showing military and political officials, including Education Minister Yoav Kisch, alongside Tarif and several members of the Druze community.
However, this coordination is facing opposition from a significant portion of Druze citizens, who view the effort as an Israeli attempt to sow division within the community and use it as a tool to advance expansionist policies in Syria.
As in Lebanon and Gaza, this strategy is becoming more visible in Syria. During a tour of occupied areas there, chief of the military staff Eyal Zamir reaffirmed that Israel would not withdraw from this front — a position previously stated by both Katz and Netanyahu.
The stance highlights Israel’s ambitions in Syria despite the “protecting the Druze” narrative, which critics say is being used by Tel Aviv to establish a foothold in the country.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Syria
Druze
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ashrafiyat Sahnaya
Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif
Next
A new era in UAE-Lebanon relations: Diplomatic reset and economic cooperation ahead
Financial overhaul: Finance Committee debates bank reform, fails to move forward on legislation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-04
Druze community caught between Israeli influence and internal divisions: Cooperation with Israel sparks backlash
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-04
Druze community caught between Israeli influence and internal divisions: Cooperation with Israel sparks backlash
0
Middle East News
2025-04-29
Syria's authorities strike deal with Druze leaders after clashes: Druze source tells AFP
Middle East News
2025-04-29
Syria's authorities strike deal with Druze leaders after clashes: Druze source tells AFP
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-29
Lebanon's 2026 elections: Debate over electoral law sparks political tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-29
Lebanon's 2026 elections: Debate over electoral law sparks political tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-20
Israel’s continued presence in Lebanon: Security concern or strategic move?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-20
Israel’s continued presence in Lebanon: Security concern or strategic move?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
HSBC freezes accounts over suspected Hezbollah, Hamas funding linked to crypto — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
HSBC freezes accounts over suspected Hezbollah, Hamas funding linked to crypto — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
A new era in UAE-Lebanon relations: Diplomatic reset and economic cooperation ahead
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
A new era in UAE-Lebanon relations: Diplomatic reset and economic cooperation ahead
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-30
Financial overhaul: Finance Committee debates bank reform, fails to move forward on legislation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-30
Financial overhaul: Finance Committee debates bank reform, fails to move forward on legislation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-30
New war plans and old divides: Israel confronts its longest war season on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-30
New war plans and old divides: Israel confronts its longest war season on multiple fronts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-16
Aoun's Doha visit: Qatar, Lebanon stress civil peace and state's control over weapons
Lebanon News
2025-04-16
Aoun's Doha visit: Qatar, Lebanon stress civil peace and state's control over weapons
0
Press Highlights
04:12
President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:12
President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon
0
Middle East News
10:25
Israel FM urges international community to protect Syria's Druze
Middle East News
10:25
Israel FM urges international community to protect Syria's Druze
0
World News
10:30
In Istanbul, authorities deploy 50,000 police for May Day protests
World News
10:30
In Istanbul, authorities deploy 50,000 police for May Day protests
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
05:31
Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports
Middle East News
05:31
Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
HSBC freezes accounts over suspected Hezbollah, Hamas funding linked to crypto — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
HSBC freezes accounts over suspected Hezbollah, Hamas funding linked to crypto — the details
3
Middle East News
07:35
Mayor of Sahnaya shot dead following clashes; Syrian authorities launch investigation
Middle East News
07:35
Mayor of Sahnaya shot dead following clashes; Syrian authorities launch investigation
4
Lebanon News
06:52
Second airstrike targets motorcycle in Meiss El Jabal
Lebanon News
06:52
Second airstrike targets motorcycle in Meiss El Jabal
5
Press Highlights
04:12
President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:12
President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel claims killing two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon strikes
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel claims killing two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon strikes
7
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Meiss El Jabal–Blida road, casualties reported
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Meiss El Jabal–Blida road, casualties reported
8
Lebanon News
03:42
Lebanon's president wraps up UAE visit with pledges of support and cooperation — joint statement
Lebanon News
03:42
Lebanon's president wraps up UAE visit with pledges of support and cooperation — joint statement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More