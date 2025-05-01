Druze shield or political tool? Israel’s Syria policy sparks backlash

News Bulletin Reports
01-05-2025 | 12:50
High views
LBCI
Druze shield or political tool? Israel’s Syria policy sparks backlash
2min
Druze shield or political tool? Israel’s Syria policy sparks backlash

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Israel's involvement in Syria has come into focus following its acknowledgment of striking the Ashrafiyat Sahnaya area in the Damascus countryside under the pretext of defending the Druze community.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the continuation of this policy during an emergency meeting of the security cabinet.

The meeting addressed developments in Syria and how to reinforce Israel’s strategy of appealing to the Druze community by advancing the narrative of protecting them.

The Israeli leadership sought to highlight full coordination with the Druze community in Israel and its spiritual leader, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, regarding its actions in Syria. 

A photo was circulated showing military and political officials, including Education Minister Yoav Kisch, alongside Tarif and several members of the Druze community.

However, this coordination is facing opposition from a significant portion of Druze citizens, who view the effort as an Israeli attempt to sow division within the community and use it as a tool to advance expansionist policies in Syria.

As in Lebanon and Gaza, this strategy is becoming more visible in Syria. During a tour of occupied areas there, chief of the military staff Eyal Zamir reaffirmed that Israel would not withdraw from this front — a position previously stated by both Katz and Netanyahu. 

The stance highlights Israel’s ambitions in Syria despite the “protecting the Druze” narrative, which critics say is being used by Tel Aviv to establish a foothold in the country.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Syria

Druze

Benjamin Netanyahu

Ashrafiyat Sahnaya

Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif

A new era in UAE-Lebanon relations: Diplomatic reset and economic cooperation ahead
Financial overhaul: Finance Committee debates bank reform, fails to move forward on legislation
