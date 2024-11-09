News
Public mistrust grows as Israel debates timing of Lebanon ground operation; battlefield remains active
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-09 | 12:55
Public mistrust grows as Israel debates timing of Lebanon ground operation; battlefield remains active
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Amid an escalating dispute between Israel's political and military establishments over the timing of the ground operation's end in Lebanon, public mistrust of decision-makers has deepened.
Forty-six percent of Israelis believe the fighting with Hezbollah is ongoing for political reasons, while 44% say it is for security reasons, and 10% have no opinion.
Regarding the fighting in Gaza, 55% of Israelis think the war there is continuing for political reasons, 36% for security reasons, and 9% have no opinion.
Sixty-two percent of Israelis believe Israel Katz is unfit to serve as defense minister, while 58% have lost confidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose political and military decisions are viewed as crucial to his government's survival.
These findings have raised concerns among security and political officials, who argue that the war must end immediately. Several groups have presented recommendations for a way out of the conflict.
The Institute for National Security Studies has also provided recommendations to decision-makers as part of a comprehensive study on how to end the war on all fronts, particularly with regard to Lebanon.
According to these recommendations, moving toward a resolution would involve implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1559, which calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah, and ensuring the group stays out of the area south of the Litani River, in accordance with Resolution 1701.
Despite Israel's insistence on preserving the freedom of its military to operate in Lebanon if the agreement is violated, the loudest voices in Tel Aviv are demanding assurances that there will be no loopholes that could lead to a return to the situation before October 7.
While efforts to resolve the ongoing situation on the fronts and seek a peaceful settlement continue, the battlefield remains active, with Saturday marking another day of sirens and increasing destruction in northern towns, Haifa, and its surrounding areas.
The army continues to downplay the damage caused by Hezbollah drones and rockets to military bases and units in the region.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
Israel Katz
Benjamin Netanyahu
Next
Flight trends at Beirut Airport: Holiday bookings climb despite security fears—here are the numbers
As Israel contemplates Iran strike, US shifts in nuclear policy could alter regional balance
Previous
